Netflix Announces New Dave Chappelle Special In 'Stranger Things' Style

On Friday, Netflix dropped the date and title of Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special in the most Netflix way possible.
“Equanimity” is the third show of Chappelle’s three-part deal with Netflix. The comedian is reportedly making $20 million per special.
But Netflix didn’t just announce the newest special ― it turned Twitter upside down with a “Stranger Things”-themed promo.
The “Stranger Things” team even got in on it, sending out a tweet of support:
“Equanimity” will release on New Year’s Eve.
CONVERSATIONS