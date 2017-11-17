ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix Announces New Dave Chappelle Special In 'Stranger Things' Style

The stand-upside down?

By Andy McDonald

On Friday, Netflix dropped the date and title of Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special in the most Netflix way possible.

“Equanimity” is the third show of Chappelle’s three-part deal with Netflix. The comedian is reportedly making $20 million per special.

But Netflix didn’t just announce the newest special ― it turned Twitter upside down with a “Stranger Things”-themed promo.

The “Stranger Things” team even got in on it, sending out a tweet of support:

“Equanimity” will release on New Year’s Eve.

