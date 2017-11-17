Netflix Announces New Dave Chappelle Special In 'Stranger Things' Style

On Friday, Netflix dropped the date and title of Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special in the most Netflix way possible.

But Netflix didn’t just announce the newest special ― it turned Twitter upside down with a “Stranger Things”-themed promo.

Dave Chappelle. The new stand-up special. New Year’s Eve. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLosxwoGiZ — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) November 17, 2017

The “Stranger Things” team even got in on it, sending out a tweet of support:

He's our friend and he's crazy! https://t.co/vtZzzOVb9Y — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 17, 2017