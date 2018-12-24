I asked Brown what he is waiting for, and he emphasized that he is reviewing the case with input from both sides. ‘I’ll act on it,’ he said. He also protested that my reporting on the case, which led to widespread calls for DNA testing, was one-sided and had ‘left out a number of elements.’

I suggested that for an innocent man on death row, every extra day is no minor thing. Brown shrugged and observed that California has 130,000 prisoners.