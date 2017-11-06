New Global Gaming Network On the Market

Gizer is an established global gaming network, and it has recently launched their presale of ICO tokens. As there is no dedicated network to fuel the competitive e-sports and gaming community, Gizer has taken the initiative to make a change. Despite being a lucrative community, e-sports has yet to provide its members with the opportunity to monetize their skills. Gizer understands that gaming is a rapidly growing field and hosts a wide range of segregated players all around the world. Most of the players are a part of a local network, but there are no infrastructural facilities to tap the financial potential of the e-sports industry.

Gizer is working toward connecting the entire e-sports community by offering a real-time digital network that links all the gamers.

GZR token sale

Gizer is utilizing its cryptocurrency network and sets up a GZR token sale which is an ERC20 token that powers the whole gaming network. The Gizer token is developed by Ethereum, which is the second best digital currency. GZR aims for uninterrupted integration across various gaming platforms and thus, allows gamers across the world to effectively use the tokens for unlocking their Gizer global gaming identity.

Gizer's recent Initial Coin Offering, token ERC20, planned to generate enough funds to power all of its gaming activities. As per online rating portal ICO Bench, who looks into the value and propositions, Gizer rocketed to the number one position, and the presale hit after that. Eventually, the successful capitalization of the ICO will fuel its ambitious plan to become a cutting-edge competitor in the e-sports economy. Today, the poor infrastructure facilities in e-sports hinder the developments of competitive events which is again stopping the growth of competitive communities. Gamers face several problems, and they have no means to find superb games. Since there is no proper infrastructure, they are not in a position to host events.

With given indications, e-sports is indeed a promising industry with many opportunities to grow and develop, enough room for playing new entrants, and enough facilities to trap the opportunities. Enterprises in e-sports should come up with new schemes and invest more capital in the business and should create opportunities to monetize the skills of the players.

Bridging the gap

Gizer keeps their focus on infrastructural shortfalls and observes the continuous developments happening in e-sports and the activities of other contemporary players. Most of the new players have developed local networks to support the e-sports demand. They do not have the proper structural facilities to tap the market potential. Gizer aims to fill the space by offering better digital network service on a real-time basis that links hosts, gamers, and services simultaneously within the e-sports community, by using advanced blockchain technology.

Gizer aims to offer the best decentralized blockchain technology, which will be tamper proof.

The trend in world e-sports

We are living in a mobile era, and you can find a lot of activities are happening in the mobile industry, especially in mobile gaming. The timing of Gizer's entry into e-sports is apt, and new entrants can have an unlimited scope of growth and market share. The ever-increasing mobile gaming units are instrumental in developing gaming communities. Since you can imagine the vast market volume of mobile gaming, we can say with confidence that it is one of the most promising electronic technology market of today.

The estimated market volume

As per a recent market survey by NewZoo, the mobile market game is about US$109 billion, and more than 2.2 billion players participate in the game. Gizer targets this market and derives plans to monetize the market potential. The company shall be utilizing its e-sports expertise and hopes the segment can reach to US$1 billion by the end of 2019. The company is planning to achieve the objective by exclusive global branding and promotion. By the end of 2019, the number of e-sports players is expected to grow to about 215 million as regular participants and an additional 210 million as casual viewers. These numbers are promising, and there is every chance to enjoy a robust growth in the e-sports industry.

Gizer Token

GZR (Gizer) token utilizes one of the best cryptocurrency technologies for market capitalization. The technology offers unlimited integration between various gaming platforms and permits gamers to utilize their tokens to unlock their holding GGID (Gizer Global Gaming Identity, a profile on the Gizer platform). Players who use the GZR technology can have access to Gizer platforms.

Facts about Gizer Global Gaming Identity

The GGID will have three parts: gaming statistics, customizable avatar, and gamer tag. Players can unlock the token and use it to power the avatar, which can give an improved position among the gaming community. The gamers can use the GZR token to pay the operating costs and commission while using the Gizer Network. By the end of the year, Gizer will have better market penetration as their mobile apps will be ready to use on Android and iOS. The iOS gaming app is already available in the Apple Store, and the beta version of Android is also available on Google PlayStore for download. The company is also planning to launch the web application and various language interface for a smooth gaming experience. By the beginning of 2018, Gizer shall have a strong presence in e-sports.

Investment information

· SAFT presale cap - US$6 million

· Public Crowd Sale Limit - US$12 million

· Total raised - US$18 million

· Each token value - US$0.27

· Tokens available for sale - 70 million

· Reserve for future release - 15 million

· Gizer retention - 15 million

· Mode of purchase - ETH and USD

Gizer expected to raise US$18 million through ICO combined SAFT presale and public crowd sale. It went public on October 20 and showcased its token presale to accredited investors with approved token sales.

SAFT is different from ordinary ICOs when it matters to vetting procedures. In SAFT, it has to satisfy the identity and investor accreditation, but in ICO, it requires only identity verification. Therefore to meet the requirements, SAFT has to comply with AML/KYC parameters.

Gizer will issue 100 million GZR tokens, of which 70 million will be available for public sale at the rate of US$0.27 per value.

Investment plans

You can find three Gizer investment options: Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT), Whitelist, and token presales. Investment through SAFT is only for accredited investors with a net worth of USD$1 million and are eligible for a 20% discount. Investors will have the option to make the payment in US$ or ETH. In Whitelist, you can make payment only by ETH with a cap of US$1 million and should invest before the launch date. For token presale, you can make investments on the SAFT launch site by submitting KYC details.

Verdict

Gizer has a promising future, and their ICO is expected to cross the projections. In the changed investment market, projects are developed with blockchain technology to extract the rapidly growing markets, and with high potential forecast, they shall have a better edge over the conventional ICOs. Investors are likely to show more interest in these type of companies, as they expect to receive a high return on their investment.