New 'Handmaid's Tale' Teaser Finally Reveals Season 2 Release Date

A new teaser for the second season of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” was released on Thursday. In the words of Elisabeth Moss’ character, June: “Seriously? What the actual f**k?”

Unlike the official trailer released in January (check it out below), the teaser doesn’t offer many details about the plot of the new season. But what it does make abundantly clear is a very apparent feeling — and it’s rage.

Plus, there’s an official release date, which is April 25.

So, grab your respective Moira and give the new teaser a go.