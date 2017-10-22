New Heart Stenting System Could Eliminate Heart Surgery for Many

Advanced Bifurcation Systems (ABS) has developed a ground-breaking stenting procedure that provides a promising alternative to the way coronary surgery is performed today. This new process is already in testing, with several successful human trials so far. In the next few years the technology will become widely available, making heart surgery easier and extending the lives of patients globally.

Stent in Coronary Artery

The company has already obtained all the necessary patents to move forward with their new system and they’re continuing with clinical trials to perfect the process. This new Bifurcation stenting procedure eliminates many of the problems associated with this type of surgery. After FDA review it has the potential to increase patient survival rates considerably.

Improvement Over Current Methods

Stents were first introduced in the 1980’s and the technology has seen many improvements since then. The biggest problem for Interventional cardiologists has been when a side branch artery is involved. Current methods are inconsistent and often leave gaps that make the patient vulnerable to further complications. The ABS method is a seamless procedure that removes these gaps and overlapping and places stents in both branches using a procedure most Interventional cardiologist find easy to use.

The stents are deployed using a dual catheter system that places the stents in both the mother and daughter arteries at the same time. It’s a procedure with few complications and it can be completed in considerably less time than current methods in use.

The Benefit of Experience

ABS’s CEO Charles Laverty has been in the healthcare field for more than 30 years and his experience, along with the expertise of cofounder Dr. Mehran Khorsandi, has provided the company with a solid foundation. They recognized the need for improvements and, according to Laverty, their new system is “unlike anything on the market today.”

The goal is to make surgery on bifurcation lesions more reliable and improve patient survival rates. All the trials so far suggest their procedure is well on the way to accomplishing this.

Removing Obstacles

The ABS system isn’t the only one in development to improve the success rate of these types of surgeries. It’s a competitive field, which is good for both Interventional cardiologists and patients alike. The company’s registered several important patents to protect their technology, so that they can continue their trials without worrying about roadblocks caused by patent infringement.

Sponsoring the XIII European Bifurcation Club Meeting

Laverty is confident ABS’s technology can solve the problems Interventional cardiologists currently deal with when operating on branch arteries and his company is working hard to promote the new technique. They recently signed on to sponsor the XIII European Bifurcation Club meeting, which is an annual meeting of the leading experts in the field. This year the meeting will take place on October 13th and 14th, at the Casa das Artes in Porto, Portugal.

Simplifying Dual Branch Surgeries

Sponsoring the meeting gives ABS a chance to highlight the benefits of their simplified procedure. Their new technology allows Interventional cardiologists to places stents in two branched arteries at almost the same time. They use a dual catheter that moves both stents into place in one smooth motion. Until now, this type of procedure required extensive training, but their simplified process makes it easier for cardiac Interventional cardiologists to learn.

The procedure is also quicker than current methods, allowing Interventional cardiologists to fit in more surgeries. That means more lives saved and Interventional cardiologists don’t have to make as many difficult decisions on which patients should take priority.

Providing A Better Way Forward

The ABS procedure doesn’t just save time. It eliminates many problems that arise during bifurcation surgeries today. The system ensures a seamless connection between stents in both branch arteries, eliminating the potential for gaps that can cause the need for further surgeries down the road. These gaps often allow plaque to build-up and can cause further blockages.

These issued may be common today, but it’s not because of poorly trained Interventional cardiologists. The tools they have available to them simply aren’t adequate. With the ABS system, it doesn’t matter what type of “branch angle, size, plaque burden or location,” the Interventional cardiologist is dealing with. It works in all cases equally well.

Moving Towards FDA Approval