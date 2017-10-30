New ios11 Features for iPhone and iPad

If you are wondering what is new with the latest Apple ios11 update — good news -- the video below will explain the best new features! This upgrade is packed with new functions that can save you time...and save your life!

For example, the new Control Center can now be customized. For example, you can add the incredibly useful Low Battery feature to your Control Center so that you won’t run out of juice! The new Do Not Disturb While Driving feature is definitely a MUST USE safety feature.

I’ll also introduce you to the new iPad docking station and the incredible File App. Finally, apple users will be able to file, find, and organize documents on their devices! Click here to get started!

