The New $1,449 iPhone Won't Include A Free Headphone Dongle

In what sure seems like a blatant bit of nickel-and-diming, Apple will no longer include a free 3.5-mm headphone jack conversion dongle with the new iPhones it announced on Wednesday.

So if you want to listen to music with wired headphones on your fancy new $1,449 iPhone XS Max, you’ll have to shell out an extra $9.00 for one of the clumsy, much-hated and all-too-frequently lost adapters.

(Apple does include a pair of lightning earbuds in the box.)

In addition to making plenty of money selling the dongles, Apple generates significant revenue by charging licensing fees to accessory manufacturers that have to update their devices ― like headphones ― to be compatible with a lightning connector. Apple is a $1.1 trillion company for a reason.

Predictably, folks on Twitter did not greet the news favorably. It turns out the only thing worse than having to use a dongle is ... not having one at all:

Apple: "We were able to keep the price of the iPhone Xs the same as the iPhone X by courageously removing the dongle for your headphones! Now you don't need to worry about losing the dongle we never gave you!" pic.twitter.com/4l91gKM2fH — Juan Carlos Bagnell (@SomeGadgetGuy) September 12, 2018

AND adding to the story: No more headphone jack dongle included in the box. A trillion dollar company just removed a simple accessory that costs pennies to manufacture. The proprietary dongles are basically pure profit for @apple. (That's why they sell 23 different kinds now.) pic.twitter.com/lnCF41g3IO — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) September 13, 2018

Apple's spec sheet:

- Fast charging (if you buy an extra accessory)

- Wireless charging (if you buy an extra accessory)

- Headphone compatibility (if you buy an extra accessory) — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) September 13, 2018

anyone want an iphone dongle. starting price: £10,000 pic.twitter.com/sBWpOWd67c — coasts r shit (@coastt_) September 13, 2018

Apple. A trillion dollar accessory company. The new PowerBook still has the old headphone jack ... and USB-C ports that need all new cables and dongles too. #hate — Colin McCavitt (@colinmccavitt) September 13, 2018

Every Apple event, someone drags this back up. https://t.co/Y2ULZvbHvd — Drew Breunig (@dbreunig) September 12, 2018