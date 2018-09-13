The New $1,449 iPhone Won't Include A Free Headphone Dongle

In what sure seems like a blatant bit of nickel-and-diming, Apple will no longer include a free 3.5-mm headphone jack conversion dongle with the new iPhones it announced on Wednesday.
So if you want to listen to music with wired headphones on your fancy new $1,449 iPhone XS Max, you’ll have to shell out an extra $9.00 for one of the clumsy, much-hated and all-too-frequently lost adapters.
(Apple does include a pair of lightning earbuds in the box.)
In addition to making plenty of money selling the dongles, Apple generates significant revenue by charging licensing fees to accessory manufacturers that have to update their devices ― like headphones ― to be compatible with a lightning connector. Apple is a $1.1 trillion company for a reason.
Predictably, folks on Twitter did not greet the news favorably. It turns out the only thing worse than having to use a dongle is ... not having one at all: