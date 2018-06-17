New Jersey Arts Festival Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 20 Injured

One suspect is dead and police have another in custody following a shooting Sunday morning at a 24-hour arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, officials said.

At least 20 people were injured when multiple people opened fire around 2:45 a.m. at Art All Night, a community event that also features food and music, officials said during a press conference. The dead suspect is a 33-year-old man, they said.

“Multiple weapons have been recovered,” prosecutor Angelo Onofri told reporters. “Twenty individuals were treated for a variety of gunshot wounds as well as other injuries.”

The youngest person injured was a 13-year-old boy, who officials said is in extremely critical condition. At least three others are in critical condition, Onfori said.

The Mercer County Prosector’s Office homicide task force is handling the investigation. Officials are still working to determine whether more suspects were involved. They have not yet disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Authorities also are investigating whether police officers responding to the shooting discharged their weapons, Onfori said.

Art All Night, which took place at the Roebling Wire Works Building on Trenton’s south side, began at 3 p.m. Saturday and was set to end at 3 p.m. Sunday. But festival organizers canceled the remainder of the event after the shooting.

“We’re very shocked,” Art All Night organizers said in a Facebook post Sunday. “We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever.”

“It absolutely could have been much worse, given the confined space and the numbers of shots that appear to have been fired,” Onofri said.

Roughly 1,000 people were estimated to have been inside the building when the gunshots erupted, according to officials. They noted that attendees did not go through metal detectors to enter the event.

“All shootings, whether large or small, are a crisis,” Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson (D) said at the press conference. “It’s a fact that our city, as well as suburbs throughout America, are experiencing an increase in public shootings and public unrest such as this. This isn’t just a random act of violence ― this is a public health issue.”