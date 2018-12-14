New Jersey Attorney General Probes Immigrant Harassment At Trump Golf Course: Reports

The New Jersey attorney general’s office is investigating complaints of harassment of undocumented immigrants working at President Donald Trump’s Bedminster Golf Resort, according to media reports.

A Newark attorney told the New York Daily News and the North Jersey Record that the office has contacted him about complaints from five of his clients, all undocumented female workers, whom he said were threatened and called racist names while working at the Trump National Golf Club. The women also said that they were given fraudulent permits to work at the club, attorney Anibal Romero told the Daily News.

The attorney general’s office has refused to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

Victorina Morales, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who has worked at the club for five years and is still there, complained in an article earlier this month in The New York Times about working conditions. She also said that many undocumented immigrants work at Trump’s resort and that she and others are subjected to abusive comments and discrimination because of their immigration status.

Morales told The Associated Press that one supervisor helped her get phony working papers. Another pushed her against a wall three times, told her to stop speaking Spanish and threatened her with deportation if she complained, Morales said.

Sandra Diaz, a Costa Rican national who used to work at the club, recounted similar accusations to the Times.

Two other undocumented women from Mexico and one from Ecuador, all of whom used to work at the club, also told Romero about harassment and immigration fraud at the club, he told the Daily News.

Romero accused Trump of hypocrisy for bashing immigrants even while employing undocumented workers at his own golf club.