New Jersey Law Allows Cory Booker To Run For Both President And Senator In 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Thursday signed a bill that would allow Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has expressed interest in a 2020 presidential bid, to run for both senator and president simultaneously.
The law affirms that Booker, who is up for re-election in 2020, can appear on the ballot as both a Senate and presidential candidate, if he decides to jump into the presidential race.
New Jersey laws don’t explicitly prohibit people from running for multiple offices, only from holding multiple offices. The new law “clarifies” that anyone running for U.S. House or Senate can also appear on the ballot as a presidential or vice presidential candidate. This would thwart potential lawsuits challenging a Booker candidacy, should he run for president or be chosen as a vice-presidential running mate.
The bill, passed by the state legislature this week, does not specifically mention Booker. But state lawmakers informally dubbed it “Cory’s Law.”