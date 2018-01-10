New JV Between Matchpool & Tron to Bring Content Entertainment Into Social Apps

TRON and Matchpool have partnered to offer entertainment content from TRON within Matchpool’s social products.

TRON is the Chinese blockchain platform that established the concept of a shared economy in digital entertainment and one of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap, with a total market cap of over 400 million USD, according to coinmarketcap.com. Its founder Justin Sun was the former Greater China chief representative of Ripple. Justin was featured in 2015 & 2017 Forbes China 30 under 30, 2017, Forbes Asia 30 under 30, and was a member of the first cohort of entrepreneurs at Hupan University, an elite business school established by Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group.

Yonatan Ben Shimon of Matchpool declared, “It will be great to see how the TRON Ecosystem can be integrated inside Matchpool’s social apps. We really love the operating system the TRON team has put together.”

TRON a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aims to build a worldwide free content entertainment system with the blockchain and distributed storage technology which allows users to freely create, publish and store content while maintaining complete control of their data in a self-sustaining ecosystem.

The partnership with Matchpool is announced with excitement. Justin Sun said, “As one of the first pioneers in combining social apps with blockchain technology, Matchpool has an excellent technical team and a strong reputation in the industry. This cooperation will channel new vitality to online entertainment based on blockchain.”