New Law Means Parents of Bullies Could Face Jail Time

A new law in North Tonawanda, New York will make it so parents of kids caught bullying other kids could face jail time for their child’s actions.

The law in question went into effect on October 1 with the intent of reducing bullying by holding the bullies’ parents accountable. Under it, if a kid violates the city’s curfew or any other city law, including bullying, twice in a 90-day period, their parents could be fined $250 and sentenced to 15 days in jail. North Tonawanda officials say the law was put into place after four students were kicked out of North Tonawanda Middle School for bullying.

Is putting parents in jail is the right way to make kids more accountable for their actions? The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) raised several concerns about the effectiveness of the law in practice, noting that “many argue such a legal intervention as this new law oversteps and extends the nanny state.”

The ACSH also expressed concern about “the undue burden it might pose on working or single parents.” The law will be especially difficult for single parents, who could end up losing a job or not being able to provide for their family due to the actions of their kids.

“I’m all for it,” said Greg Woytila, the school superintendent where the bullying has allegedly grown rampant. “When you’ve got 3,000-plus students and two or three are out of control, that’s too many. One’s too many. Sometimes the police officers are the only ones trying. The families have given up.”