08/08/2018 03:06 pm ET Updated 33 minutes ago

Man In New Mexico Compound Trained Kids To Commit School Shootings: Court Documents

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and other adults arrested at the compound are facing child abuse charges.
By Antonia Blumberg

A man arrested at a New Mexico compound last week was training children to carry out school shootings, according to court documents filed by prosecutors Wednesday.

Police arrested Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the father of a missing Georgia boy, along with four other adults at a filthy, makeshift compound during a raid on Friday. Officers found 11 children living at the compound, as well as the remains of a young boy yet to be identified.

Wahhaj and the other adults arrested at the compound are facing child abuse charges.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Antonia Blumberg
Reporter, HuffPost
