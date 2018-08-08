Man In New Mexico Compound Trained Kids To Commit School Shootings: Court Documents

A man arrested at a New Mexico compound last week was training children to carry out school shootings, according to court documents filed by prosecutors Wednesday.

Police arrested Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the father of a missing Georgia boy, along with four other adults at a filthy, makeshift compound during a raid on Friday. Officers found 11 children living at the compound, as well as the remains of a young boy yet to be identified.

Wahhaj and the other adults arrested at the compound are facing child abuse charges.