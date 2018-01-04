New Music: Element57 "The Iron Horse"

The dynamic for this group is: DeeJay Element makes the beats and J57 is the vocalist.
Element57 (DeeJay Element & J57) are gearing up to release a collaborative EP at some point this year. In the interim, they’ve decided to release a co-produced instrumental single titled “The Iron Horse” named after legendary New York Yankee, Lou Gehrig.
