New Music: Jon Glass featuring M.Dot "Price of Love"

Jon Glass is back with another installment in his single series. This time he brings M.Dot along with him for the ride.

Jon Glass is finishng the last few U.S. dates doing the music for Token's first headline tour. M-Dot recently returned home from his Euruopean run as well! The two have collaborated beautifully in the past creating headlines while working on M-Dot's "Ego & the Enemy" album; one of the most talked about Underground Hip Hop albums of 2017. Today Glass brings us his latest installment of the weekly releases, "Price of Love" ft. M-Dot. We are 21 weeks in and Glass has been hitting us over the head with heater after heater featuring some of your favorite artists like Skyzoo, Rapper Big Pooh, Reks, Chilla Jones, Ruste Juxx and more! M-Dot attacks Glass' jazzy soundscape with brutal honesty about the struggles of being an artist on the rise seeking love and validation from fans and peers. It can lead you down a dark road if you don't have the resourcefulness and thick skin needed to survive in this industry. Brought to you by Five Se7en Music and Soulspazm