New Music: Jon Glass featuring Ruste Juxx "Bird Brain"

Jon Glass is back with a new installment. This time he brings Brooklyn spitter, Ruste Juxx with him.

“It’s week 19 and Jon Glass is back with a banger featuring veteran MC Ruste Juxx! The hard hitting drums and dark but soulful soundscape act as a perfect backdrop for Juxx to deliver his patented gritty NY rhymes! Check out this new joint and all of the other weekly releases here at SoundCloud.com/glasshouseprods. Brought to you by FiveSe7en Music and Soulspazm records.”