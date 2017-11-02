New Music: Jon Glass featuring Ruste Juxx "Bird Brain"

Jon Glass is back with a new installment. This time he brings Brooklyn spitter, Ruste Juxx with him.
“It’s week 19 and Jon Glass is back with a banger featuring veteran MC Ruste Juxx! The hard hitting drums and dark but soulful soundscape act as a perfect backdrop for Juxx to deliver his patented gritty NY rhymes! Check out this new joint and all of the other weekly releases here at SoundCloud.com/glasshouseprods. Brought to you by FiveSe7en Music and Soulspazm records.”
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS