New Music Premiere: Jaclyn Gee "Killing Time" EP (Full EP Stream)

''I wanted to make a project that offered the listener a glimpse of who I really am, without limiting myself to one specific genre. I think Killing Time has a variety of different moods and styles - showcasing my musical diversity. I've been working really hard on this project for the past year, and I'm really excited to share it with the world!''

Vancouver songstress, Jaclyn Gee, has released her latest EP titled “Killing Time” via Stealth Bomb Records. Jaclyn shows off her versatility over production from Snak the Ripper, C-Lance and more, all while creating a cohesive project, from beginning to end.

Check out the music video for the title track “Killing Time” that she dropped this past summer:

