Richard Ellie, Contributor
Writer

New Music Premiere: Katiah featuring DJ Mark Ski "Oh Johnniboi"

01/05/2018 10:34 am ET

Katiah kicks off the new year by ending his NexKatape campaign. Parting in such sweet sorrow, yes, but a little bird informed me that Katiah & J57’s collaborative album will be dropping this year! Thank you all for tuning in for this season of Katiah’s “The NexKatape”, until next time.

Katiah featuring DJ Mark Ski “Oh Johnniboi” Produced by Katiah:

Max May @MaxMonth on Instagram
Katiah in Albany.

