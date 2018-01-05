New Music Premiere: Katiah featuring DJ Mark Ski "Oh Johnniboi"

Katiah kicks off the new year by ending his NexKatape campaign. Parting in such sweet sorrow, yes, but a little bird informed me that Katiah & J57’s collaborative album will be dropping this year! Thank you all for tuning in for this season of Katiah’s “The NexKatape”, until next time.
Katiah featuring DJ Mark Ski “Oh Johnniboi” Produced by Katiah:
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.