New Music Premiere: MAK3RS "Falling For You"

MAK3RS kick open the door and let everyone into their world of lush sound and swirling, catchy vocals.
The latest FiveSe7en Music / Soulspazm release is a new group called MAK3RS, consisting of J57 & Matt Stamm. MAK3RS is a hybrid style group that blends hip-hop with pop music and it works very, very well. All production is co-produced by the duo and all vocal duties were handled by them, as well. Expect a music video for this one before the year is out.
