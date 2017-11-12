New Music Premiere: Shyste & Abs01ute "The Truth" featuring J57 & DJ White Lotus

Albany rapper-producer duo, Shyste & Abs01ute bring forth their latest single from their forthcoming “Lord of the Flys” album.
“Lord of the Flys” is due out December 1st on all digital outlets. Pre-Order your copy of the album here: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1307033799?ls=1&app=itunes
Stream the Huffington Post premiere of “The Truth” featuring FiveSe7en Music/BBAS spitter, J57 and turntable assassin, DJ White Lotus:
If you’re in the Albany area on December 16th, be sure to check out the “Lord of the Flys” release show (info below).
