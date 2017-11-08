New Mexico producer extraoridnaire, Per C Wells is back, this time with Jersey spitter, Tha Soloist, with their collaborative effort, Coca Cobra.
Gritty reality raps over slamming percussive soul-chops; Wells and Tha Soloist brought forth a 10 track treat. Also, potentially album cover of the year.
