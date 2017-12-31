New Music: Volatile "Dream" Produced by J57

“Volatile hails from Rochester, NY and is a versatile multi-threat as a producer, emcee, recording engineer, graphic designer & more. His lyrical flow & style have been influenced by the legends such as Nas, Rakim & Jay-Z, along with other great & witty lyricists such as Royce Da 5'9 & Joe Budden. His production style is in the vein of great sampling legends DJ Premier & Pete Rock along with new age influences like !llmind, J57 & more!

Aside from solo work, Volatile has made a name for himself the past decade mostly as 1/2 of the duo 'R.E.A.L. (Reality Ends All Lies)' with fellow Rochester emcee 'Lava the FreshNerd'. The duo has released 3 official projects (Write Bros. Pt. 2, Short Summer EP, & Long Winter EP) and multiple mixtapes over the past 10 years. They also worked with the likes of NYC up and comer and DJ Premier protege 'J57' (production credits with Method Man, Soul Khan, BBAS, Blame One & more) and Chicago producer 'Rediculus' (Knowledge Giving Birth / Platformz Music) among others. Their group work consistently received great reviews from peers, online radio and bloggers alike, including NYC's Birthplace Magazine & the popular online radio podcast "Straight from the Underground 2.0" hosted by DJ Chris G.”