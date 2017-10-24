New Opportunities for Women of Color From Connie Lawn and Kehli Cage

October 22, 2017

This is an era where all women and girls are re-discovering their self-worth . New organizations are helping. One is called The Society for Girls. All are welcome, but it is especially aimed at recruiting women of color.

On a bright autumn afternoon, about 70 gathered for a glamorous brunch at the Hamilton in Washington. It was organized by my friend Kehli Cage, whom I first met when we worked at the White House. I asked her to write an article about the organization of which she is a founding board member:

A Labor of Love

Kehli Cage

Save some for later

Growing up, each birthday came with at least one guarantee and that was a card from my grandmother. She would always choose something age appropriate, adorned with bows, flowers and the like, but on those special, landmark years the card would always bear my age. Inside of each card, and most important to me, there would always be a check which usually contained a large sum of money, and attached to that check, a note. The note would outline instructions for me to reserve a small amount for my siblings or my parents and at the end of each note, she would sign her love and a special message just for me "Don't give it all away, save some for later so you won't be broke."

Raison d'être

In the spring of 2009, I entered a graduate program in education at Trinity Washington University, a prestigious all girls university located in the Northeast corridor of Washington D.C. I knew I wanted to do meaningful work, but I wanted to approach that work in a way that created opportunities for the young women and girls who would come after me. As an adolescent, I constantly struggled with self-esteem and understanding my place in the world as a woman of color. I wanted to find ways to address and combat some of the issues I came to realize were commonplace among women of color, such as low self-esteem, stress, sexual health and more. I decided to center my research on “self-esteem in the female adolescent” and while conducting my research I came across an Essence Magazine article in which Michelle Obama spoke to the astounding number of young women affected by HIV in the nation's capital. She stated, “truthfully, I think the answers to a lot of the issues come from self-esteem. Young girls and women have to believe that they are worth something more, they have to see opportunities for themselves beyond a relationship, or beyond what’s right there in front of them. But if you don’t give young girls that vision and the confidence to postpone all immediate gratification, all the education and testing in the world won’t change how they feel about themselves”.

There it was! The very thing my grandmother had been trying to convey to me in all those special birthday notes, brought into clarity by the First Lady of the United States. "Don't give it all away." I had always assumed my grandmother was talking about money because she knew my impulsive nature and expensive tastes. In reality, she was speaking about so much more. She was teaching me how to value myself, how to "save some for later," and most importantly, how to avoid being broken. I realized at that moment how my grandmother had informed my transition from a girl to a woman. I had internalized her words so deeply that when I heard the First Lady say a similar thing, I had an epiphany. Just like that, I knew what my work should be: relaying to young girls the art of self-preservation through delayed gratification.

Aspire to Inspire

Seeking out other young women who shared my desire to help young girls, I found kinship with 6 friends from college and together we pooled our resources to form The Society for Girls, Inc. A group of bright, business savvy, passionate young women, we each shared an aspiration to inspire the next generation of girls to find and know their worth so that they might build upward and outward, leaving their own, indelible mark on the world.

We are 8 years in now and I must say, this work has been a laborious joy. The Society commemorated the fifth year anniversary of our annual Girls Inspire Summit with the Aspire to Inspire Benefit Brunch, honoring several community leaders who give beyond themselves. Our honorees were Ayo Thomas, of Women Own Excellence Magazine; Jerri Evans, Turning Natural; Simona Noce, Co-Founder District Motherhued; and Tonia Wellons, Greater Washington Foundation. We asked each of honorees to share why they aspired to inspire and they were so gracious to share with us the part of themselves that they "save for later" in order to fuel the labor and love they give to others.

By the end of it all there wasn’t a dry eye in the house and, speaking for myself, I felt renewed in my commitment to this work, which we will be continuing with our 5 programs across Washington, DC (Best Kids), Prince George’s County (Crossland High school), and Baltimore County (Landsdown & Owings Mills High Schools), thanks to all of our donors.

I think back to my adolescence, the last couple of years when I received those cherished birthday wishes from my late Grandmother. I think about the person I was, a young girl who often felt awkward, thrived on acceptance and was not always comfortable in the skin I was in. I reminisce on the numerous ways I could have compromised myself or sacrificed my worth, had it not been for that constant refrain running in the back of my mind “save some for later.” And then I think of all of the young girls, some I knew personally, and others whose stories I only heard in passing, girls who are or were, in some way or form broken. Girls who might not have ever had an older woman lovingly tell them not to give all of their time, kindness, intelligence, and energy away, to preserve yourself, to keep some for later. That is why I, alongside my fellow team members at The Society for Girls, work so tirelessly. So that we can create a culture where girls can love, value, and empower themselves fully and unapologetically.