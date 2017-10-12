New Regulation Slows Chinese Investment in US Film Industry

Los Angeles as seen from the Hollywood Sign [Image: goodfreephotos]

By Jake Howry, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. He is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on October 12, 2017.

Despite the history of mutually beneficial relations, new Chinese regulations have caused several major acquisitions in Hollywood film and production companies to fail. Chinese government officials appear concerned that acquisitions of US media companies by mainland Chinese firms are causing capital to leave the economy. Among the deals affected in the last year are Dalian Wanda’s $1 billion takeover of Dick Clark Productions and a $345 million acquisition of Voltage Pictures – the production company behind Academy Award-winning films like The Hurt Locker and Dallas Buyers Club – by Anhui Xinke, a Chinese mining group. The problem posed by increased regulation on investments is exacerbated by declining interest in local Chinese markets for Hollywood’s summer blockbusters; this year, summer ticket sales hit a 25-year-low.

New capital controls have contributed to sell-offs by American companies as well; in August, the largest American theater owner, AMC Entertainment Holdings, was forced to sell its 50% stake in Open Road Films — the American production company and distributor responsible for Spotlight — to Tang Media Partners (TMP), a joint US-Chinese venture, due to pressures the controls placed on AMC majority-owner, Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin. While the successful acquisition by TMP proves that some Chinese capital is still able to reach US shores, the new regulation’s indirect influence on AMC highlights studios’ concerns about diminished investment from Asia.