New Research Indicates Coffee Is Good For Your Health

Coffee has been around for approximately 1000 years. Some legends hint the Ethiopians were the first to discover coffee back in the 10th century. However, the earliest substantiated evidence of coffee drinking dates back to the 15th century, in the Sufi monasteries of Yemen. In the next hundred years, it quickly spread to most of the known world, including America.

Unfortunately, a negative stigma surrounds drinking coffee, such as causing heart disease and cancer. However, Dr. Donald Hensrud of the Mayo Clinic dispels these stigmas asserting, “Recent studies have generally found no connection between coffee and an increased risk of heart disease or cancer.”

It turns out that new medical evidence indicates coffee drinking may have 20 health benefits, including:

1. Decrease heart attack mortality - Those who drink two or more cups of coffee a day have the least risk of dying from the heart attack

2. Decrease the risk of Type 2 Diabetes – Consuming 6 or more cups per day lowers the risk of diabetes by 22%

3. Increase DNA strength - Coffee drinkers have DNA with stronger integrity (i.e, far less instance of spontaneous DNA strand breakage)

4. Increase fiber intake - One cup of coffee contains about 1.8 grams of fiber

5. Increase longevity – According to Dr. Donald Hensrud of the Mayo Clinic, “…some studies have found an association between coffee consumption and decreased overall mortality and possibly cardiovascular mortality...”

6. Lower risk of heart disease - Korean researchers found those that consumed 3 or more cups of coffee a day were less likely to show signs of heart disease

7. Prevent cirrhosis of the liver - A recent study demonstrated coffee’s liver protecting benefits

8. Prevent retinal damage – Coffee consumption may prevent retinal damage due to oxidative stress

9. Prevents cavities - black coffee kills the bacteria on teeth that leads to tooth decay

10. Protect against Alzheimer’s disease - Considerable evidence indicates caffeine may protect against Alzheimer’s disease

11. Protect against melanoma - Melanoma risk decreases with each cup of coffee consumption

12. Protect against Multiple Sclerosis – Consuming 4 or more cups of coffee a day may protect against the development and reoccurrence of Multiple Sclerosis

13. Protect against periodontal disease - The US Department of Veterans Affairs researchers found that coffee showed protection against periodontal disease

14. Reduce colorectal cancer - Consumption of coffee can reduce the odds of developing colorectal cancer by 26%.

15. Reduce gout risk – The risk of developing gout decreases with increasing coffee consumption

16. Reduce liver cancer - Those that consume up to 3 cups of coffee a day have a 29% reduced risk of developing liver cancer

17. Reduce Pain - Two cups of coffee can reduce post-workout muscle pain by as much as 48%

18. Reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease - A Swedish study revealed that drinking coffee reduces the risk of Parkinson’s disease

19. Reduces suicide risk and depression - A 10-year study of 86,000 female nurses shows a reduced risk of suicide in the coffee drinkers. In addition, the Harvard School of Public Health found that women who drink 4 or more cups of coffee per day were 20% less likely to suffer from depression

20. The USDA recommends coffee consumption for better health - They advise having 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day is good for overall health and reducing the risk of disease

Please note, these benefits apply to coffee, without the addition of cream, milk, sugar, or artificial sweeteners. In excess, such additives can cause health-related problems.

