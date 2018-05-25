Here’s The New Show You Should Watch This Week

“Picnic at Hanging Rock” is an adaptation of a 1967 novel by Joan Lindsay about a community trying to figure out why Australian boarding school students vanished during a school outing. There was also a popular movie adaptation in 1975.

Basically, this is a very solid period piece (it’s set in the early 20th century) with a storyline based heavily on mysteries and twists. Natalie Dormer of “Game of Thrones” stars in it ― and much like “Game of Thrones,” sex scenes abound.

The appeal here seems like it should be broad. You can watch the trailer below.