Here’s The New Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “Picnic at Hanging Rock” as the new show you should watch this week.
The Amazon Prime original mini-series debuts Friday.
“Picnic at Hanging Rock” is an adaptation of a 1967 novel by Joan Lindsay about a community trying to figure out why Australian boarding school students vanished during a school outing. There was also a popular movie adaptation in 1975.
Basically, this is a very solid period piece (it’s set in the early 20th century) with a storyline based heavily on mysteries and twists. Natalie Dormer of “Game of Thrones” stars in it ― and much like “Game of Thrones,” sex scenes abound.
The appeal here seems like it should be broad. You can watch the trailer below.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
This is a very slow week for new shows. Nothing worth highlighting here.
Recent Shows That Also Are Decent
“The Americans” on FX. Season 6.
“Champions” on NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1.
“Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red. Season 1.
“Howards End” on Starz. Mini-series.
“The Last O.G.” on TBS. Season 1.
“Legion” on FX. Season 2.
“The Looming Tower” on Hulu.
“Lost in Space” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“National Treasure: Kiri” on Hulu.
“Portlandia” on IFC. Season 8.
“The Rain” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“3%” on Netflix. Season 2.
Assorted Streaming News
Amazon renewed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for a third season. The second season hasn’t even aired yet, so that was unexpected and exciting. Amazon has canceled several shows recently, so it was unclear whether the company would continue with this one. But I’m very glad “Mrs. Maisel” will apparently be with us for quite some time.
Amazon also revived the previously canceled SyFy show “The Expanse.” The show will at least get a fourth season.
More Amazon news: Will Ferrell and Adam McKay ― who directed the financial explainer movie “The Big Short” ― are making a financial docuseries starring Kal Penn.
And Hulu is making a documentary with BuzzFeed News about the numerous horrifying accusations against R. Kelly. I was far from pleased to learn earlier this week that R. Kelly rents an apartment near me ― IN CHICAGO’S TRUMP TOWER. Of course he does.
Read news about Netflix at the Netflix Streamline article.
For the weekend of May 26, “Killing Eve” tops the list for the first time. The season wraps up on Sunday. After an amazing start to the season and a solid enough middle, this season has an incredible end.
This show was creatively thrilling and I’m sad it’s already time to say goodbye. Television viewers had been very lucky to have “Atlanta,” “Barry” and “Killing Eve” all airing new episodes at the same time. Now all three are out of our lives, and it’s doubtful anything nearly as amazing is around the corner.
The 5-word plot: Officers' and assassins' lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally, it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has a lot to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America, and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Surviving an oppressive government's takeover.
Pro: The rare popular show that's also very critically acclaimed. The quality is high in all standard categories such as writing, acting, directing, etc., while also being inventive.
Con: This can be hard to watch given the intensely grim subject matter.
The 5-word plot: Rich addict tries to recover.
Pro: A solid mix of comedy with anguish and depressing lows, dressed up in expensive settings, gives this a complex appeal. Critics are also saying this is one of Benedict Cumberbatch's finest performances.
Con: It's yet another complicated-man story in which the protagonist tries to find happiness with heavy drinking. You might already be done with that trope.
The 5-word plot: Sisters reunite after mother's death.
Pro: A nice show focusing on the human emotions that come from complicated relationships. At only six, 30-minute episodes, this is also a very easy watch.
Con: It doesn't offer much that's new in terms of story-telling. It's also occasionally melodramatic.
The 5-word plot: Schlubs try to launch business.
Pro: It's rare that ensemble comedies are truly funny these days, but this show makes the structure work.
Con: The show has gotten a bit repetitive over multiple seasons. There are only so many story arcs of "almost failure, but then pulling everything off" that can still have emotional resonance.
The 5-word plot: Crew tries surviving uncharted territory.
Pro: The show started strong and keeps getting better. It's really scary, but based on natural terrors, which is creative.
Con: It takes a few episodes to get truly scary, so if you want that, you'll have to wait a bit.
The 5-word plot: Girls vanish during school trip.
Pro: It's a period piece with a decent budget. The project uses the highbrow nature of period pieces to get away with exciting lowbrow elements.
Con: Despite only being six episodes, this can feel like it drags on at times.
