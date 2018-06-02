Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “Pose” as the new show you should watch this week.

The FX show premieres on June 3.

This is yet another Ryan Murphy project, but also may be his last for the Fox company. Murphy will start creating shows for Netflix soon.

“Pose” is set in late 1980s New York City and portrays the multiple dominant cultural worlds of that era. Tycoon characters get juxtaposed with the ball scene.

Like many Murphy projects, the show is fun but often heartbreaking.

You can watch the trailer below.