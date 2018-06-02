Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “Pose” as the new show you should watch this week.
The FX show premieres on June 3.
This is yet another Ryan Murphy project, but also may be his last for the Fox company. Murphy will start creating shows for Netflix soon.
“Pose” is set in late 1980s New York City and portrays the multiple dominant cultural worlds of that era. Tycoon characters get juxtaposed with the ball scene.
Like many Murphy projects, the show is fun but often heartbreaking.
You can watch the trailer below.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Arrested Development” on Netflix. Season 5, Part 1. Debuted May 29. Read more below.
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” on Netflix. Season 4, Part 1. Debuted May 30. Read more below.
“Succession” on HBO. Season 1. Debuts June 3.
Recent Shows That Also Are Decent
“The Americans” on FX. Season 6.
“Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red. Season 1.
“Howards End” on Starz. Mini-series.
“The Last O.G.” on TBS. Season 1.
“Legion” on FX. Season 2.
“The Looming Tower” on Hulu.
“Lost in Space” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“National Treasure: Kiri” on Hulu.
“Picnic at Hanging Rock” on Amazon Prime. Mini-series.
“The Rain” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Silicon Valley” on HBO. Season 5.
“The Terror” on AMC. Season 1.
“Vida” on Starz. Season 1.
“3%” on Netflix. Season 2.
Assorted Streaming News
“Roseanne” got canceled. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
The 5-word plot: Officers' and assassins' lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally, it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: Woman slowly finds her way.
Pro: This might have the most solid jokes per minute of any show out there right now. As this show comes to a close, it's still as strong as ever.
Con: Episodes are probably slightly too long and often could use some tightening. The humor can be overly zany for long stretches in which it fails to ground itself to make the jokes work.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: New York life in '80s.
Pro: This show balances displays of lavish decadence and thrilling performances with nuanced portrayals of finding the importance of friends and family. It's fun and heart-wrenching.
Con: The strongest moments are the energy of the ball sequences. It's still unclear whether the show will be able to sustain that energy for many episodes through the same setting.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered around adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might be out on watching rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has a lot to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America, and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Surviving an oppressive government's takeover.
Pro: The rare popular show that's also very critically acclaimed. The quality is high in all standard categories such as writing, acting, directing, etc., while also being inventive.
Con: This can be hard to watch given the intensely grim subject matter.
The 5-word plot: Rich addict tries to recover.
Pro: A solid mix of comedy with anguish and depressing lows, dressed up in expensive settings, gives this a complex appeal. Critics are also saying this is one of Benedict Cumberbatch's finest performances.
Con: It's yet another complicated-man story in which the protagonist tries to find happiness with heavy drinking. You might already be done with that trope.
The 5-word plot: Family struggles to stick together.
Pro: The original iteration of "Arrested Development" is one of the best shows of all time. The new jokes are still strange and unique after all these years.
Con: This is probably the worst season. Characters used to make some sense, but now everyone is a cartoon character. Plus, the whole Jeffrey Tambor controversy hangs over this.
Here's the trailer.
