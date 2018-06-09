Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as the new show you should watch this week.

The new episodes of this Netflix show premiered on May 30.

I think the new season (or rather the half-season that just debuted) is the show’s best yet.

Watching it in contrast with “Arrested Development,” the other Netflix comedy that just debuted new episodes, makes it very clear that “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is leagues ahead of other comedies right now.

While “Arrested Development” is now an underwhelming imitation of the show it once was, “Unbreakable” feels like “AD” in its prime. Although it doesn’t have a super large audience right now, this series will undoubtedly become a cult classic down the line. It’s so clever and funny and brilliantly written and I’m just really excited these episodes now exist in the world.