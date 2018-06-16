Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “The Bold Type” as the new show you should watch this week.

Season 2 premiered on June 12.

The show focuses on three young women trying to make it in the magazine business.

Unlike its clear predecessor, “Sex and the City,” the show portrays the business aspirations and fledgling romantic encounters of the characters in a realistic way. The show is definitely fun, but the realism grounds the plot enough to allow for conversations about what’s broken in the contemporary American dream.

I do think that this show gets a bit of undeserved critical praise simply for being set in New York City and focusing on the media business ― hence appealing straight to most television critics’ hearts. Based on ratings, this show is not very popular and not reaching the wide audience that television critics seem to think it’s capturing. The most recent episode had its lowest ratings yet.

But it’s still a very good show that deserves to reach a bigger audience. As such, you should get on the forefront and check it out.