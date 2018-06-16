Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “The Bold Type” as the new show you should watch this week.
Season 2 premiered on June 12.
The show focuses on three young women trying to make it in the magazine business.
Unlike its clear predecessor, “Sex and the City,” the show portrays the business aspirations and fledgling romantic encounters of the characters in a realistic way. The show is definitely fun, but the realism grounds the plot enough to allow for conversations about what’s broken in the contemporary American dream.
I do think that this show gets a bit of undeserved critical praise simply for being set in New York City and focusing on the media business ― hence appealing straight to most television critics’ hearts. Based on ratings, this show is not very popular and not reaching the wide audience that television critics seem to think it’s capturing. The most recent episode had its lowest ratings yet.
But it’s still a very good show that deserves to reach a bigger audience. As such, you should get on the forefront and check it out.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Claws” on TNT. Season 2. Debuted June 10.
Recent Shows That Also Are Decent
“The Americans” on FX. Season 6.
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” on Freeform. Season 1.
“Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red. Season 1.
“Condor” on Audience Network. Season 1.
“Dietland” on AMC. Season 1.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu. Season 2.
“Howards End” on Starz. Mini-series.
“The Last O.G.” on TBS. Season 1.
“Legion” on FX. Season 2.
“Lost in Space” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“National Treasure: Kiri” on Hulu.
“Picnic at Hanging Rock” on Amazon Prime. Mini-series.
“Queen Sugar” on OWN. Season 3.
“The Rain” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Sense8” on Netflix. Series finale. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Silicon Valley” on HBO. Season 5.
“The Terror” on AMC. Season 1.
“Vida” on Starz. Season 1.
“Younger” on TV Land. Season 5.
“3%” on Netflix. Season 2.
Assorted Streaming News
Apple signed Oprah! She’ll make shows for the company’s upcoming streaming service. She is expected to do on-camera work as well.
HBO greenlit a “Game of Thrones” prequel series. The company was expected to do so, but now you know for sure that there will be more and more and more “Game of Thrones” episodes in your life. This won’t debut until at least 2020.
HBO also renewed “Succession” for a second season. So get on that show’s bandwagon.
Amazon is creating a comedy based off the “Modern Love” column in The New York Times. Speaking of Amazon, David Lynch is selling T-shirts he apparently designed himself on that retail service.
Also, Amazon signed Nicole Kidman to a first-look deal on upcoming television and movie projects.
Starz renewed “Vida” for a second season.
And finally, “The Opposition” on Comedy Central is coming to an end. The network is giving the host, Jordan Klepper, a new show though.
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now. Besides the overall ranking here, Streamline has a ranking specifically for Netflix.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of June 16, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” tops the list for the second time. That’s the best straightforward comedy to debut in awhile, even if drama/comedies like “Atlanta,” “Barry” and “Killing Eve” are ultimately better shows.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” is now off the list for the first time since its second season debut. This season just hasn’t captured the zeitgeist like Season 1 did. Episodes this time around are too often a depressing slog to get through and, as such, keeping up with this show has felt more and more like homework. There are probably better uses of your time at this point.
The 5-word plot: Woman slowly finds her way.
Pro: This might have the most solid jokes per minute of any show out there right now. As this show comes to a close, it's still as strong as ever.
Con: Episodes are probably slightly too long and often could use some tightening. The humor can be overly zany for long stretches in which it fails to ground itself to make the jokes work.
The 5-word plot: New York life in '80s.
Pro: This show balances displays of lavish decadence and thrilling performances with nuanced portrayals of finding the importance of friends and family. It's fun and heart-wrenching.
Con: The strongest moments are the high-energy ball sequences. It's still unclear whether the show will be able to sustain that energy for many episodes through the same setting.
The 5-word plot: Officers' and assassins' lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally, it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered around adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might be out on watching rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has a lot to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America, and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Rich addict tries to recover.
Pro: A solid mix of comedy with anguish and depressing lows, dressed up in expensive settings, gives this a complex appeal. Critics are also saying this is one of Benedict Cumberbatch's finest performances.
Con: It's yet another complicated-man story in which the protagonist tries to find happiness with heavy drinking. You might already be done with that trope.
The 5-word plot: Women conquer the media world.
Pro: The show is an heir to "Sex and the City" but with far more realism. The writing often has much to say about the contemporary struggles of adult, and particularly female, lives.
Con: This has a more niche appeal than most reviews seem to note. If you're not deeply interested in the media and New York City life, the show's charms might not work on you.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: Family struggles to stick together.
Pro: The original iteration of "Arrested Development" is one of the best shows of all time. The new jokes are still strange and unique after all these years.
Con: This is probably the worst season. Characters used to make some sense, but now everyone is a cartoon character. Plus, the whole Jeffrey Tambor controversy hangs over this.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.