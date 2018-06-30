Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Amazon Prime added this three-episode mini-series, starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whinshaw, on June 29. The story is based on the Jeremy Thorpe scandal from the 1970s, when a British member of Parliament tried to kill his former secret lover.

In the mini-series, Grant plays Thorpe and Whinshaw plays the secret lover. Thorpe is a married man who needs to hide that he’s gay to remain a politician. When he can’t just break up with Whinshaw’s character, Thorpe decides it’s best for him and the country to make the lover disappear for good.

Netflix also brings back “Glow” for a second season this week. You can read more about that at the Netflix Streamline.