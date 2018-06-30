Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “A Very English Scandal” as the new show you should watch this week.
Amazon Prime added this three-episode mini-series, starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whinshaw, on June 29. The story is based on the Jeremy Thorpe scandal from the 1970s, when a British member of Parliament tried to kill his former secret lover.
In the mini-series, Grant plays Thorpe and Whinshaw plays the secret lover. Thorpe is a married man who needs to hide that he’s gay to remain a politician. When he can’t just break up with Whinshaw’s character, Thorpe decides it’s best for him and the country to make the lover disappear for good.
Netflix also brings back “Glow” for a second season this week. You can read more about that at the Netflix Streamline.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Preacher” on AMC. Season 3.
Recent Shows That Also Are Decent
“The Affair” on Showtime. Season 4.
“The Americans” on FX. Season 6.
“The Bold Type” on Freeform. Season 2.
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” on Freeform. Season 1.
“Claws” on TNT. Season 2. Debuted June 10.
“Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red. Season 1.
“Condor” on Audience Network. Season 1.
“Dietland” on AMC. Season 1.
“Goliath” on Amazon Prime. Season 2.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu. Season 2.
“The Last O.G.” on TBS. Season 1.
“Legion” on FX. Season 2.
“Love Is __” on OWN. Season 1.
“Marvel’s Luke Cage” on Netflix. Season 2.
“Man in an Orange Shirt” on PBS. Mini-series.
“National Treasure: Kiri” on Hulu.
“Picnic at Hanging Rock” on Amazon Prime. Mini-series.
“Queen Sugar” on OWN. Season 3.
“The Terror” on AMC. Season 1.
“Vida” on Starz. Season 1.
“Yellowstone” on Paramount. Season 1.
“Younger” on TV Land. Season 5.
Assorted Streaming News
The second season of “The Terror” will be set in a Japanese internment camp. That choice is tragically relevant.
NBC canceled “Timeless” again, but it might come back as a movie.
“Yellowstone” debuted to nearly five million viewers on Paramount Network. That show might turn out to be a real hit.
Oprah Winfrey had a voice cameo on the most recent episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns Sept. 5, but it’s still a mystery on whether Dennis, who left to be a family man at the end of last season, will be a part of this season. Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis, stars in a new show on NBC, “A.P. Bio” now.
Showtime has decided to make a television show version of the video game “Halo.” It remains unclear if the whole show will be shot in first-person while the camera person holds a futuristic weapon in front of the lens.
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now. Besides the overall ranking here, Streamline has a ranking specifically for Netflix.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of June 30, “Glow” tops the list for the first time.
You can read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline, but in short, “Glow” is standout for Netflix this year.
“A Very English Scandal” is also great and mercifully super-short as well. Mini-series should be more of a thing.
As a side note, I’ve been getting more and more obsessed with “Succession” on HBO.
The 5-word plot: Female wrestling league achieves notoriety.
Pro: While the first season was great, but sloppy at times, Season 2 is phenomenal all the way through. The show has found a wonderful balance between the slapstick of the wrestling and the characters' emotional moments.
Con: To nitpick, some of the writing choices still seem lazy, but that certainly isn't a problem unique to this show.
The 5-word plot: Politician can't hide gay lover.
Pro: This is just a mini-series, so finishing to the end of the story isn't a huge time commitment. The acting is phenomenal. The show is legitimately funny.
Con: The plot occasionally unfolds too quickly given how much is happening. The show is almost commanding the viewer to "keep up, keep up."
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: New York life in '80s.
Pro: This show balances displays of lavish decadence and thrilling performances with nuanced portrayals of finding the importance of friends and family. It's fun and heart-wrenching.
Con: The strongest moments are the high-energy ball sequences. It's still unclear whether the show will be able to sustain that energy for many episodes through the same setting.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered around adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might be out on watching rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
The 5-word plot: Woman slowly finds her way.
Pro: This might have the most solid jokes per minute of any show out there right now. As this show comes to a close, it's still as strong as ever.
Con: Episodes are probably slightly too long and often could use some tightening. The humor can be overly zany for long stretches in which it fails to ground itself to make the jokes work.
The 5-word plot: Officers' and assassins' lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally, it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has a lot to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America, and it does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Rich addict tries to recover.
Pro: A solid mix of comedy with anguish and depressing lows, dressed up in expensive settings, gives this a complex appeal. Critics are also saying this is one of Benedict Cumberbatch's finest performances.
Con: It's yet another complicated-man story in which the protagonist tries to find happiness with heavy drinking. You might already be done with that trope.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.