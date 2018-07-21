Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “Trial & Error” as the new show you should watch this week. The second season premiered July 19 with a plot reset, so you don’t need to watch Season 1 to check this out on NBC or Hulu.
“Trial & Error” parodies true crime shows with a mockumentary format. This season focuses on a wealthy celebrity resident of a small town. After police find the celebrity with the dead body of her husband, they reluctantly arrest her. Since she’s local royalty and pays for much of what the government needs, she typically gets away with whatever she wants. But murder would be one step too far.
After the arrest, her team of lawyers tries to defend her. But they’re goofballs. So their efforts yield mixed results.
The show has earned near-universal praise. Critics rarely champion straightforward comedies that aim to make you laugh and nothing more, but “Trial & Error” has somehow charmed that group. You’re not getting much intellectual stimulus here, but “Trial & Error” has good jokes, and maybe that’s enough.
See all the recommendations for the week below. And in the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.
Here’s the trailer:
Other Recent Decent-To-Good Shows
“The Affair” on Showtime. Season 4.
“The Bold Type” on Freeform. Season 2.
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” on Freeform. Season 1.
“Claws” on TNT. Season 2. Debuted June 10.
“Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red. Season 1.
“Condor” on Audience Network. Season 1.
“Dietland” on AMC. Season 1.
“Goliath” on Amazon Prime. Season 2.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu. Season 2.
“The Last O.G.” on TBS. Season 1.
“Love Is __” on OWN. Season 1.
“Marvel’s Luke Cage” on Netflix. Season 2.
“Man in an Orange Shirt” on PBS. Miniseries.
“Picnic at Hanging Rock” on Amazon Prime. Miniseries.
“Preacher” on AMC. Season 3.
“Queen Sugar” on OWN. Season 3.
“Sacred Games” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Snowfall” on FX. Season 2.
“The Terror” on AMC. Season 1.
“UnREAL” on Hulu. Season 4.
“Vida” on Starz. Season 1.
“Yellowstone” on Paramount. Season 1.
“Younger” on TV Land. Season 5.
Assorted Streaming News
The fourth and final season of “UnREAL” had a surprise debut on Hulu. The first season of that show won over many critics. Then it took a turn and became unwatchable. The final season wraps up some loose ends but still shouldn’t earn your time.
“Yellowstone” keeps getting massive ratings. The Paramount Network’s new crown jewel show has averaged 4.6 million viewers over the first three episodes. Only “The Walking Dead” on AMC has convinced more people to watch a scripted show on basic cable this year.
The BBC released teaser photos for the adaptation of the novel “Les Miserables.” The musical also comes from that novel, but this new show won’t feature characters singing about revolution and unrequited love. They’ll just talk in their regular, less magical voices.
And Walmart might create another streaming service to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple and Hulu, and all the others. Soon you will die under a mountain of content.
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of July 20, “Succession” tops the list.
This HBO show just gets better and better each week. I was hooked from the first episode, but “Succession” has established itself as one of the all-time greats over the course of this season.
At first, “Succession” seemed like it might be “serious” television with important but ultimately boring critiques of the rich. I now think this makes the shortlist of funniest shows of the year. The show finds a way to mix gripping dramatic plots with truly strange and hilarious moments of humor.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered on adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might not want to watch rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
The 5-word plot: Female wrestling league achieves notoriety.
Pro: While the first season was great, but sloppy at times, Season 2 is phenomenal all the way through. The show has found a wonderful balance between the slapstick of the wrestling and the characters' emotional moments.
Con: To nitpick, some of the writing choices still seem lazy, but that certainly isn't a problem unique to this show.
The 5-word plot: Politician can't hide gay lover.
Pro: This is just a mini-series, so finishing to the end of the story isn't a huge time commitment. The acting is phenomenal. The show is legitimately funny.
Con: The plot occasionally unfolds too quickly given how much is happening. The show is almost commanding the viewer to "keep up, keep up."
The 5-word plot: Reporter suffers after returning home.
Pro: The star power here makes "Sharp Objects" a clear summer event. Amy Adams stars while Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) wrote the source material.
Con: This has yet another crime investigator suffering through inner turmoil and the show often veers into cliches.
The 5-word plot: New York life in '80s.
Pro: This show balances displays of lavish decadence and thrilling performances with nuanced portrayals of finding the importance of friends and family. It's fun and heart-wrenching.
Con: The strongest moments are the high-energy ball sequences. It's still unclear whether the show will be able to sustain that energy for many episodes through the same setting.
The 5-word plot: Woman slowly finds her way.
Pro: This might have the most solid jokes per minute of any show out there right now. As this show comes to a close, it's still as strong as ever.
Con: Episodes are probably slightly too long and often could use some tightening. The humor can be overly zany for long stretches in which it fails to ground itself to make the jokes work.
The 5-word plot: Officers' and assassins' lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally, it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: Satirical take on crime stories.
Pro: Doesn't require much mental work to enjoy. The jokes are dumb but legitimately funny.
Con: If you need intellectual stimulus from your TV time, then stay away.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, award shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.