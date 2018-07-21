Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Assorted Streaming News

The fourth and final season of “UnREAL” had a surprise debut on Hulu. The first season of that show won over many critics. Then it took a turn and became unwatchable. The final season wraps up some loose ends but still shouldn’t earn your time.

“Yellowstone” keeps getting massive ratings. The Paramount Network’s new crown jewel show has averaged 4.6 million viewers over the first three episodes. Only “The Walking Dead” on AMC has convinced more people to watch a scripted show on basic cable this year.

The BBC released teaser photos for the adaptation of the novel “Les Miserables.” The musical also comes from that novel, but this new show won’t feature characters singing about revolution and unrequited love. They’ll just talk in their regular, less magical voices.

And Walmart might create another streaming service to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple and Hulu, and all the others. Soon you will die under a mountain of content.

