Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “The Sinner” as the new show you should watch this week. The second season premiered Aug. 1 on USA Network.
“The Sinner” follows a different crime story each season, so you don’t have to go back and watch Season 1 if you missed it. That said, Season 1 ― starring Jessica Biel and Christopher Abbott ― still deserves your time if you have any to spare.
This second season stars Carrie Coon, an actress who makes everything better. The plot follows a detective as he returns to his hometown to investigate a child who possibly murdered his parents. Through the investigation, the detective discovers that the town he thought he knew actually hosts many troubling secrets.
Coon plays a matriarch figure to the child suspect. She may or may not be his real mother. Mysteries abound!
See all the recommendations for the week below. And in the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.
Other Recent Decent-To-Good Shows
“The Affair” on Showtime. Season 4.
“The Bold Type” on Freeform. Season 2.
“Castle Rock” on Hulu. Season 1.
“Claws” on TNT. Season 2.
“Cobra Kai” on YouTube Red. Season 1.
“Condor” on Audience Network. Season 1.
“Dietland” on AMC. Season 1.
“Love Is __” on OWN. Season 1.
“Marvel’s Luke Cage” on Netflix. Season 2.
“Man in an Orange Shirt” on PBS. Miniseries.
“Patrick Melrose” on Showtime. Miniseries.
“Picnic at Hanging Rock” on Amazon Prime. Miniseries.
“Preacher” on AMC. Season 3.
“Queen Sugar” on OWN. Season 3.
“Sacred Games” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Snowfall” on FX. Season 2.
“The Terror” on AMC. Season 1.
“Vida” on Starz. Season 1.
“Yellowstone” on Paramount. Season 1.
“Younger” on TV Land. Season 5.
Assorted Streaming News
“Killing Eve” has a new head writer for Season 2. Since the series creator and original head writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has pivoted to other projects, the actress and novelist Emerald Fennell has taken the role.
Aidy Bryant will star in a new Hulu series, “Shrill,” from Elizabeth Banks and Lorne Michaels.
Kendrick Lamar had his acting debut on the Starz show “Power.”
NBC uncanceled “Timeless” again. Yes, again. The show will now have a two-part series finale.
Matthew Weiner’s “The Romanoffs” will premiere Oct. 12 on Amazon Prime.
Amazon gave a two-season order for a horror event series called “Them” from executive producer Lena Waithe.
Season 2 of “Marvel’s Runaways” will now premiere on Freeform rather than Hulu. The rest of the season should then premiere on Hulu.
TruTV gave Vulture a show about pop culture. Cool. That’s cool.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted a challenge for people to “Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words.” Hey, Streamline does five-word plots.
“Better Call Saul” got a fifth season renewal.
“Sneaky Pete” will get a third season.
And “McMafia” will get a second season.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of Aug. 4, “Succession” tops the list.
As mentioned the last few weeks, this HBO show just keeps getting better. The show has definitely won the summer.
Also, I rounded up the 7 best Netflix Original shows of 2018 so far. It’s helpful if you haven’t been keeping up with the Streamline rankings each week ― it lists the shows that truly stood out so far this year, at least on Netflix. I’ll probably do a ranking for all television (including shows like “Atlanta,” “Killing Eve” and “Barry”) soon.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered on adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might not want to watch rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
The 5-word plot: Murder investigation uncovers dark secrets.
Pro: Twists and pulpy plotlines make this a disturbing but fun watch. Critics have generally rated this stand-alone season as better than the first.
Con: Strange and campy directing choices abound, which sometimes cause this to fly off the rails.
The 5-word plot: Female wrestling league achieves notoriety.
Pro: While the first season was great, but sloppy at times, Season 2 is phenomenal all the way through. The show has found a wonderful balance between the slapstick of the wrestling and the characters' emotional moments.
Con: To nitpick, some of the writing choices still seem lazy, but that certainly isn't a problem unique to this show.
The 5-word plot: Politician can't hide gay lover.
Pro: This is just a mini-series, so finishing to the end of the story isn't a huge time commitment. The acting is phenomenal. The show is legitimately funny.
Con: The plot occasionally unfolds too quickly given how much is happening. The show is almost commanding the viewer to "keep up, keep up."
The 5-word plot: Reporter suffers after returning home.
Pro: The star power here makes "Sharp Objects" a clear summer event. Amy Adams stars while Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) wrote the source material.
Con: This has yet another crime investigator suffering through inner turmoil and the show often veers into cliches.
The 5-word plot: New York life in '80s.
Pro: This show balances displays of lavish decadence and thrilling performances with nuanced portrayals of finding the importance of friends and family. It's fun and heart-wrenching.
Con: The strongest moments are the high-energy ball sequences. It's still unclear whether the show will be able to sustain that energy for many episodes through the same setting.
The 5-word plot: Female prisoners try to survive.
Pro: Super popular shows don't often come with such an urgent political message. In this case, "Orange" advocates for much-needed prison reform. This deserves your admiration for being a fun but gripping show that also could help America.
Con: If you haven't started yet, you have many, long episodes to binge before getting to Season 6. At this point, either stay on the bandwagon if you're already here or just check out Season 1.
The 5-word plot: Satirical take on crime stories.
Pro: Doesn't require much mental work to enjoy. The jokes are dumb but legitimately funny.
Con: If you need intellectual stimulus from your TV time, then stay away.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, award shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club and The Ringer, along with aggregators such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.