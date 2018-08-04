Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Assorted Streaming News

“Killing Eve” has a new head writer for Season 2. Since the series creator and original head writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has pivoted to other projects, the actress and novelist Emerald Fennell has taken the role.

Aidy Bryant will star in a new Hulu series, “Shrill,” from Elizabeth Banks and Lorne Michaels.

Kendrick Lamar had his acting debut on the Starz show “Power.”

NBC uncanceled “Timeless” again. Yes, again. The show will now have a two-part series finale.

Matthew Weiner’s “The Romanoffs” will premiere Oct. 12 on Amazon Prime.

Amazon gave a two-season order for a horror event series called “Them” from executive producer Lena Waithe.

Season 2 of “Marvel’s Runaways” will now premiere on Freeform rather than Hulu. The rest of the season should then premiere on Hulu.

TruTV gave Vulture a show about pop culture. Cool. That’s cool.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted a challenge for people to “Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words.” Hey, Streamline does five-word plots.

“Better Call Saul” got a fifth season renewal.

“Sneaky Pete” will get a third season.

And “McMafia” will get a second season.

