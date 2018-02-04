New 'Solo' Teaser Drops During The Super Bowl And It Looks Legit

Solo: A Star Wars Story. Trailer Tomorrow. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/y6l5P0K53n— Star Wars (@starwars) February 4, 2018
When it comes to betting on a “Star Wars” trailer showing during the Super Bowl, never tell us the odds.
Sunday brought us an unexpected first peek at “Solo: A Star Wars Story” with a 45-second teaser, and the dark, gritty atmosphere seems to fit with what we saw in “Rogue One,” the other non-saga film set in the galaxy far, far away.
The teaser shows a super star destroyer moving through what looks like a massive funnel cloud, tie fighters and blaster fights, and Donald Glover looking completely badass as a young Lando Calrissian.
“Which branch are you interested in joining?” an Imperial officer asks.
“I’m gonna be a pilot,” replies a young Han Solo.