New 'Solo' Teaser Drops During The Super Bowl And It Looks Legit

When it comes to betting on a “Star Wars” trailer showing during the Super Bowl, never tell us the odds.

Sunday brought us an unexpected first peek at “Solo: A Star Wars Story” with a 45-second teaser, and the dark, gritty atmosphere seems to fit with what we saw in “Rogue One,” the other non-saga film set in the galaxy far, far away.

The teaser shows a super star destroyer moving through what looks like a massive funnel cloud, tie fighters and blaster fights, and Donald Glover looking completely badass as a young Lando Calrissian.

“Which branch are you interested in joining?” an Imperial officer asks.