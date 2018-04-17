New Stephon Clark Videos Show Officers Waited 5 Minutes Before Trying To Save Him

Finally, they handcuffed him and began performing CPR after one of the officers said something in Clark’s hand looked like a gun.

“Shine me a light,” one officer said. “Come on buddy, wake up, breathe for me. Come on bud. Come on bud.”

After about a minute, the officers performing CPR stopped, saying he was unresponsive.

Authorities will now investigate whether police acted quickly enough to begin lifesaving measures, police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler told The Sacramento Bee.

“That’s part of our investigation, looking at when aid was rendered,” he said. “We will look at if it was appropriate given the circumstances.”

Experts said the time lapse appeared reasonable, given the need to verify that Clark wasn’t armed.

“They approached him as soon as was safely practical,” police training expert Ed Obayashi told the newspaper. “From what I am seeing and hearing, the officers in my opinion exercised good tactical decision making.”