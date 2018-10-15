New Sterling Brown Body Cam Video Offers Clearer View Of Taser Incident

Newly-released body cam footage from the night Sterling Brown was arrested offers the first clear shots of a police officer using a Taser on the Milwaukee Bucks guard.

Officers confronted Brown in January of 2017 after seeing his car parked in between two handicapped spots in a Walgreens parking lot. Following his verbal altercation with an officer, more officers arrived on the scene, at which point they pinned Brown to the ground and subdued him with the Taser. The new video, obtained by WISN 12 News, shows the Taser bar stuck to this lower back.

“I was just gonna drive stun him, but Sarge moved,” one of the officers can be heard saying.”

Brown’s disbelief at what had happened was also recorded.

“You could have talked, you didn’t have to touch,” he said to one of the officers.

The first bodycam video was released in May, leading Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to apologize to Brown, according to the Los Angeles Times.

More videos made public the following month revealed how an officer worried about a possible “media firestorm” if Brown complained following the incident.

“And then any little [expletive] thing that goes wrong is going to be, ‘Oh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist ... blah, blah, blah,’” an officer said.