New Technologies and App Development.

In today’s fast paced world people are wondering what really is mobile app development. Mobile application development is the process of making or creating a mobile application to run on various mobile platforms. A mobile platform is a mobile operating system. Apple’s mobile operating system is called iOS, Google’s mobile platform is Android, RIM has Blackberry, and Windows has Windows Mobile. Each platform has its own rules, regulations, and requirements to make a mobile application. For instance iOS mobile apps require the use of Objective C, whereas Android mobile applications use Java.

This is very important to understand because when making an application for mobile app development on the various mobile platforms you cannot just make one app and port it over to the next platform. In addition you must consider what application stores you wish to have your mobile application highlighted in. Each mobile application store has its own requirements most mobile applications must meet outside the requirements for the mobile platform.

Let’s use the App developed by Caesar Slot as a case study.

Caesars Slots, powered by Playtika LTD, is an app available for iOS and Android devices. Founded in Tel Aviv in 2010, Playtika was a pioneer of freemium social and mobile games, becoming one of the first casinos to delve into the social media arena. After achieving great success and a few more acquisitions, this casino became the social casino market's chip leader.

Playtika currently offers bonuses and promotions such as Playtika Rewards, in which players can join for free in their "total rewards social" program. Upon joining, players will automatically become members. This tool is a loyalty program that offers players opportunities to win rewards as they play games on an ongoing basis. This reward program includes seven status levels starting from bronze to black diamond status, and these different levels come with different benefits. For instance, the bronze rewards consist of free gifts worth 50 coins per referred friend and a free gift per day worth 250 coins. After obtaining 150 PR points, the bronze players will be promoted to the silver status.

Other benefits are also available with Caesars Slots, and they are as follows:

Over 100 free slots played with new casino games arriving constantly.

Legacy bonus available where players can collect free coins while traveling back in time.

Players can receive and send gifts with their Caesars' friends in the game.

Top players' status levels can be checked.

Personal vaults can be unlocked, and coins can be saved as the player spins.

The possibility of grabbing the Lobby Bonus three times and playing the lightning wheel to gain more free coins.

Special rooms ability to be unlocked for additional Vegas casino slots.

More About Caesars Slots

The app's version is currently 2.24. The size of it is 185 megabytes. It's available in English, and users have rated it a 12+ for its intense/frequent simulated gambling. Also, this app is compatible with iOS 7.0 or later, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch.

Caesars Casino has been working hard to attract millennials in various ways from their enormous renovation efforts to the evolving of their apps. As a result, Caesars' apps have gotten visual enhancements. Players are now able to play slots more realistically due to the advanced progression of technology. Today, smartphones are equipped with state-of-the-art graphics chips and processors that are capable of rendering videos with sheer realism. Players are normally very amazed at the high graphics, and they will feel as if they are at a traditional slot game.