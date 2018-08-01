ENTERTAINMENT
'Terminator' Sequel First Look Unites Linda Hamilton With New Female Cast

Sarah Connor is back in action.
By Cole Delbyck

Pretending just like the rest of us that the ill-fated “Terminator: Genisys” didn’t exist, the powers that be behind the cyborg-assassin-obsessed franchise will be back with a new “Terminator” movie.

The latest installment is currently without a title but has gathered an impressive lineup of newcomers and returning favorites for an adventure that will be a direct sequel to James Cameron’s first two “Terminator” films.

The first image from the upcoming film was released on Wednesday, featuring fan favorite Linda Hamilton in all her aviator glasses glory, looking as fierce as ever. She, of course, appeared in the first two films in the franchise and redefined what it means to be a strong female lead in the action genre. 

Kerry Brown / Paramount Pictures
(From left) Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton in an image from the upcoming “Terminator” sequel.

Joining Hamilton are “Blade Runner 2049” actress Mackenzie Davis as the film’s lead and Natalia Reyes, with each looking more than ready to do battle. 

The film, to be helmed by “Deadpool” director Tim Miller and produced by Cameron, will also see Arnold Schwarzenegger return, alongside actors Diego Boneta and Gabriel Luna. DC favorite David Goyer, who wrote “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” will pen the script. 

Fans on social media immediately reacted to the film’s first look, celebrating the return of Hamilton and praising the female focus. 

The new “Terminator” film is due to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2019.

