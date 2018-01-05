There are plenty of new ways to grow your hair back. That’s because, simply, people like having hair. And there’s a natural tendency to, well, lose your hair. A full head of hair can make you look young and vital. So there’s a definite demand for procedures that will help you achieve that look. Luckily for many, there are now more options than ever when it comes to new ways to grow your hair back.

Finding New Ways to Grow Back Your Hair

Every year it seems like there are new ways to grow your hair back. But do any of those methods actually work? Let’s be real: re-growing hair is one of those promises that are often made and rarely kept. You can’t watch TV in the evening without seeing one infomercial or another that promises longer, thicker hair.

But there are hair regrowth options that actually do work. Much will depend, of course, on your biology, your physiology, the reason for your hair loss. Knowing the options can give you a starting when you’re looking for a treatment.

Of course, this comes with the usual warning: you should go into these procedures with your eyes wide open. Not every option is going to work for you. And re-growing your hair isn’t always going to be a complete success. You might achieve 50% or 80% regrowth. In any case, the more you know about your treatment options, the better you’ll be able to make decisions about these new ways to grow your hair back.

A Problem That Affects Men and Women

We tend to think of hair loss as a predominantly male problem. However, it’s not at all uncommon for both men and women to express symptoms of hair loss. Indeed, millions of women suffer from thinning hair every year. As such, it’s not uncommon for women to seek out treatment that will lead to thicker, fuller heads of hair.

Modern Treatment Options

At this point in time, we’ve probably all heard of both Rogaine and Hair Club For Men. These are popular hair-loss treatments that offer varying degrees of success. Rogaine might work for some types of hair loss but not others. In any case, we’re not going to spend much time discussing these treatment options because, well, they’re kind of old news. We want to spend today talking about brand new ways to grow your hair back. That’s why we’re going to talk about Neograft and PRP injections

Neograft Hair Restoration Treatment

Now, Neograft isn’t exactly fresh off the boat. But it is still a relatively novel hair loss treatment. The name is relatively self explanatory, as this treatment works by removing healthy, growing hair from the back of the head and grafting it onto the top of the head.

This treatment works because not all hair is created equal. Indeed, some of the hair on the top of your head is more susceptible to changes in testosterone, which is what causes the hair loss on the top of the head in the first place.

NeoGraft is classified as minimally invasive, which means you will definitely need to go to a clinic in order to have this procedure performed. And you’ll want to give yourself at least a few days to recover. That said, most patients who undergo NeoGraft are quite happy with the results, especially if they were a good fit for the procedure in the first place.

PRP for Hair Loss

PRP, also known as Platelet-Rich-Plasma, has been around in one form or another for a number of years now. It is probably most famous as the “vampire facelift” treatment. That’s because PRP is actually collected directly from your blood. Cosmetic surgeons will remove a small amount of your blood and then put the collected material in a centrifuge.

This will separate the PRP. The platelet-rich-plasma is then injected directly into the areas in which patients are suffering hair loss. The PRP contains several rejuvenating compounds that can help you regrow your hair, including several types of growth factors.

PRP for Hair Loss can be accomplished in less than thirty minutes per session (it may take several sessions in order for you to see your desired results). However, after the injections, most patients will be able to immediately resume normal activities. PRP for hair loss is incredibly novel, so if you want to know more about what this procedure can accomplish, the best place to start is at your local cosmetic surgeon.

Hoping for the Best

In many ways, it’s impossible to predict the effectiveness of any specific hair treatment on any one individual. However, for many people, it makes sense to try to the least invasive options first before moving on to something that will be a little more intense.

That said, everyone’s hair is different. And everyone’s scalp is different. That means that the only way you’re going to truly find out if you have some serious hair re-growing options is to, well, test the waters. Cosmetic surgeons and medical spas are definitely there to help you find your way, to figure out what the best option for you might be.