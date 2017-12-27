New Year, Happier Me: How I'm Starting The New Year Right By Ditching Diet Culture And Body Hate

“New year, new me.”

Over the next few weeks, this statement will flood our lives. From ads for gym memberships, to commercials for diet programs, to conversations around the office, it’s almost inescapable.

The idea that we need to have “new” bodies in the new year is complete BS, and it’s honestly unhealthy. In a world where 46 percent of 9-11 year-olds are sometimes, or very often, on diets, it’s time to reevaluate the narrative that we have surrounding bodies, food, and self-esteem.

Instead of buying into the idea that I need to change my body in the new year, I’m choosing to make 2018 my happiest, healthiest year yet by completely ditching diet culture and body hate.

Diet culture is a group of ideas, values, and practices in our society that equates food and bodies with morality. It perpetuates the idea that we should be defined by our bodies, and that food is either “good” or “bad.” However, the truth is diets don’t work. That’s right, diets don’t work.

95 percent of all dieters will regain their lost weight in 1-5 years, and an even more startling statistic is that 35 percent of normal dieters progress to pathological dieting. Of those, 20-25 percent progress to partial or full-syndrome eating disorders. So, not only do diets not work, but they can actually be extremely harmful to your health, contrary to the messaging that diet culture maintains.

Instead of trying yet another restrictive way of eating, trying intuitive eating may be one of the best decisions you can make. Intuitive eating allows you to find food freedom through getting in touch with your body’s hunger and fullness cues, while also discovering the foods that you truly enjoy, and what foods make your body feel its best. It is the “anti-diet”, and it can help you find your body’s natural set point, instead of fighting your body with dieting.

Along with ditching diet culture, overcoming body hate is extremely important. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, numerous correlational and experimental studies have linked exposure to the thin ideal in mass media to body dissatisfaction, internalization of the thin ideal, and disordered eating among women.

The messaging that our society has surrounding the new year and needing to change our bodies definitely contributes to this. In addition, negative body image is also linked to depression, anxiety, and suicidality.

Instead of allowing these ideals of body shame and body hate to perpetuate, as a society we should focus on encouraging healthy body image and self-esteem, regardless of body type or gender. There is no singular body type or weight range that defines healthy, all bodies are good bodies, and health can be found at every size. By promoting a body-positive environment, we can reduce shame and hate around bodies, and encourage an overall healthier society.

By ditching diet culture and body hate, you are able to become the happiest possible version of yourself. Rather than continuing to be controlled by the unhealthy idea that you need to create body-based New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be able to create resolutions that empower you to truly and completely love your body and yourself.

This New Year’s, I challenge you to stray from the “new year, new me” mindset, and instead, subscribe to the idea that you already have everything you need to become a happier you.