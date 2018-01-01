New Year: New Resilience

While sipping coffee with a close friend we serendipitously start sharing our stories of grief. Over the last few years we have both lost parents and friends, and have gone through major life changes. My friend says reluctantly, it’s almost like all the lights around me are going out and I’m just waiting for mine to go out too. After sitting with the heaviness of that thought, and a few refills, my friend articulates a different perspective, actually not going to just wait, I’m going to find a way to turn some lights back on.

Over the last year many lights have literally gone out. Power has still not been restored for many in the wake of storms, floods and hurricanes. Wildfires have devastated miles of communities. Mass shootings and violence have taken away too many lights and lives tragically. Many struggle quietly with their own suffering and struggle to find resilience, under layers of losses.

Working as a therapist, focusing on trauma and resilience, I’ve witnessed many clients work to find the light in their lives against the odds. Sometimes in small incremental steps. I’ve seen how pain can become transformative. We are all naturally resilient , but under stress we need some reinforcements. The following four steps are practical ways to bring resilience into the new year.

Gratitude A gratitude practice can give us a boost, and is a natural medicine that improves our mood, prevents relapses into addictive or maladaptive behaviors, and gives us a general sense of well being. Just three gratitude statements per day is equivalent to a strong dose and will induce positive benefits, but any amount will help. It’s possible to feel gratitude for anything, a sensory experience, a supportive relationship from the past or the present, a quality that you possess, like grit, empathy, or creativity. You can spend time focusing your thoughts on gratitude, or you can jot them down in a way that works for you. Each time you hand write, journal or use technology like your phone to write down your feelings of gratitude, you are taking a step towards resilience.

Self-Compassion What we don’t transform we transmit, and unfortunately we can become our own worst perpetrators. Many clients of mine speak to themselves in a way that would be considered very rude to speak to anyone else. A key to resilience is learning the practice of holding ourselves, instead of harming ourselves through our suffering. Starting with more caring thoughts that then transfer into more nurturing actions. When we grow compassion for ourselves, we create a fuller resource to offer care for others. Self-compassion helps to build more resilient relationships.

Hope Focusing on hope may seem fluffy, but it’s actually hard and can feel threatening. Hope forces us to leave our of shore of comfort, and search for more, and requiring tolerance for feelings of vulnerability. The challenge is to believe in something, without any tangible evidence that it will come to fruition. Holding on to hope can be a lifeline when suffering trauma. Sometimes after grief, we have to alter our hopes dreams and create new ones. Hope is a continuous practice and a way to keep our internal light on, regardless of what the future holds.