New Year…New Beginnings

Each year we arrive at this point in the calendar and exclaim with surprise and disbelief that yet another year has gone by.

Time, it seems, moves at such speed that we barely have a chance to take a breath to reflect. But reflect we must, if we are to create a better world for ourselves and for our loved ones.

Come with me on a journey…

Imagine for a moment…

You’re handed a beautiful red binder from the Divine with the words “New Beginnings” emblazoned across its surface…

The binder comes with a special pen and the permission and freedom to write in whatever it is you want in the coming year, with a guarantee that your every wish will be granted. With a few strokes of the pen you can change how much money you make, the type of work you do, the amount of free time you have in your life… to pursue interests and hobbies… maybe travel… gardening…

You can choose your partner, what he looks like, what traits he owns, how he interacts with you, how close and fulfilling your relationship is, and the life you share with each other…

You get to pick the type of home(s) you own, the car(s) your drive, the vacations you take, the friends and family you keep…

In other words — true freedom!

What would you write in this beautiful journal?

What would you ask for?

To know where you want to go sometimes it is necessary to go back in time and visit where you have been. You want to be careful to ask only for the things that matter in life, those that nurture your soul. Not the superficial things, material toys, that provide instant but fleeting gratification. You want to specifically ask for those experiences and goals that will give you joy and help make your world -this world, a better place for you and yours.

Before you write in this special journal, here are some steps you may want to take:

Reflect:

-What areas did you find success in last year?

-What worked, what didn't?

-What did you learn?

-What is your overall takeaway from last year?

Visualize:

-Where do you see yourself this next year?

-What simple goals do you want to set?

-How do you want to challenge yourself in the coming year?

-What will you do to honor your values?

-What dreams will you dream?

-How would you define your “best self”?

Think:

-What do you want to pursue?

- What areas need improvement?

-What changes are necessary for you to progress?

-What resources do you need to succeed?

-What do you need to let go?

-Who do you need to let go?

-How can you give yourself more grace?

-Who do you need in your life for support?

Set Goals:

-What are your immediate goals?

-What are your long-term goals?

-Write down your goals.

-Break down your goals in small incremental steps.

-Create a vision board around your goals

-Add feeling words to your goals.

Believe:

-Believe you can have it.

-Believe it’s already yours

-Believe no one and nothing can get in your way.

-Believe with all your heart.

-Feel the feelings you will feel when your goal is realized.

-Share your intentions with those who believe in you.

Take Action:

-Make a list of action steps to take.

-Reach out to those who can assist you.

-Locate resources that will steer you on your path to success.

-Take seminars, find a coach, join a mastermind group

-Implement action steps to reach your goal.

-Ask, ask, ask!

Now write down your big, hairy, audacious goals in your beautiful journal. Just go all out and put down all your dreams, your wishes, your vision for your life. Don’t hold back.

Be bold. Be daring. Be limitless.

Believe and Affirm that it is already so.

The coming new year is an opportunity for a fresh start.

Disregard limitations. Embrace your dreams.

Happy New Year!!

© Rani St. Pucchi, 2017