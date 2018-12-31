WORLD NEWS
12/31/2018 12:04 pm ET

Watch Cities Around The World Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

From Hong Kong to Sydney, here's how billions around the world are ringing in 2019.
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman

People the world over are finding festive ways to usher in the 2019 new year, as the Gregorian calendar’s 2018 year comes to a close at midnight on Dec. 31.

Many cities will use fireworks to celebrate the new year with a bang, as people in different countries carry out unique traditions ― from Spain, where they eat 12 grapes as the clock rings out the 12 strokes of midnight for good luck, to Brazil, where those celebrating beachside may run into the ocean’s waves.

This is a developing story, come back for updates.

Australia

Singapore

Japan

Hong Kong

Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
Reporter, HuffPost
