New Year's Resolution: Where Are You Now?

Here we are just a few weeks into 2016, and the biggest question going around is “How is the New Year’s resolution working for you?“ If you have been reading my past blogs you know I am not a fan of the whole New Year’s resolution bandwagon. In fact most who set up the resolution have already fallen off. Are you one of them?

Don’t feel bad if you have.

Are you part of a small percentage who have created a resolution and are still sticking to it? CONGRATULATIONS! This means your likelihood of reaching your goals are getting stronger and stronger each day.

What this article is focused on though is those who are starting to feel like a “failure.”

This is NOT YOUR FAULT.

In fact we have actually lost the true meaning of the word resolution and made it something we are not really expected to follow through on. I mean it’s just a resolution right? Here is an interesting point.

Webster’s Dictionary sites as a simple definition RESOLUTION: the act of finding an answer or solution to a conflict, problem, etc.: the act of resolving something: the ability of a device to show an image clearly and with a lot of detail. (http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/resolution)

So many of us don’t delve into the clarity. We don’t tend to show an image clearly and with a lot of detail. THAT is why we falter (notice I don’t use the word fail).

So here is what I would like you to do. The next time you are looking to make a goal, resolution or new habit. Get clear! Not just the goal, but HOW you are going to get there! What are the small steps that make sense in YOUR life?

If I can be of help with the clarity portion or in the process of how to set up that goal, send me an Email. I would be glad to be of help!

