New Year’s Day is a starting place for new beginnings. Even if the beginning starts rough, it’s the way you end it that really matters. We all set up goals that we all hope to achieve throughout the year, but the best way to achieve a goal is to start small. Making big unrealistic goals that may leave to disappoint later may be bad, but not striving to achieve something is even worse. With the many possibilities that a new year can bring, here are five resolutions everyone should have for the new year.

1. Start something new

Birth something in the new year and build something, whether it’s a career or a relationship. If there’s something you haven’t started yet, there’s no better time then now. Time waits for no one, and opportunities could be lost if you wait. Life is all about taking risks and learning new things.

2. Better Health

It’s a bit cliche to want to hit the gym as a new year's resolution, but it’s a goal everyone should have every year. Better health includes diet, exercise, and taking care of yourself from all hazardous situations. Better health also includes going to the doctors more often. You do not have to go to the gym to be in better health, you will be surprised how much a simple jog can make a difference. Diet makes the biggest difference and everyone should take the steps to having a cleaner diet.

3. Save and Gain

The time to save is now. The time to get the internship or job you want is now. Saving as little as spare change could help in the future. Restrict yourself to things you know you need and things that will benefit you. Invest in your future, don’t waste money on things you wish you could give back.

4. Hobbies

Starting something new is great and all, but continuing something you already have is great as well. Everyone’s goal should be to turn their favorite hobby into a career. There’s nothing like having a job that feels like you’re not working. Create a hobby that makes you creative and forces you to improve by expanding your knowledge.

5. Give up Bad Habits

Know what you want to leave behind and not to take with you in the new year. Whether if the bad habit is toxic as smoking cigarettes or a time waster such as procrastination, it’s time to give it up. This will be the hardest goal to achieve, and never expect to just drop everything all at once. Stay focused and cut back on things that are bad for you.