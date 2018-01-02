New Year’s resolutions that help others

The new year is a great time to work on self-improvement. Many people do this by setting goals like going to the gym more or eating healthier. While these are great practices, resolutions that help others are ones that often get overlooked. If you are looking to have a more selfless year, check out these ideas.

Reduce, reuse, recycle. If you are looking for an easy resolution that will help the world, look no further than increasing your eco-friendly practices. Bring your own bags to the grocery store, and chose glass or paper containers over plastic when you can. Try things like bringing your lunch to work in reusable Tupperware instead of plastic bags. These habits might take time to get used to, but once you do you’ll forget there was ever another way.

Clean out your home. Believe it or not, spring cleaning is good for you and your community. If you donate your unwanted things, you could be providing furniture, clothing, or other goods to people in need. Plus, donating used items is an eco-friendly practice, so you can knock two things off your resolutions list.

Give to charity. You can contribute by donating your time or money. If you are too busy to make a regular commitment, consider setting up a monthly donation. Many organizations allow you to establish an installment plan so that the same amount of money will be charged to your account every month while keeping it easy to opt out if finances get tight. Find more information at www.beautifulworldcanada.org/donate.