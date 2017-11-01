New York Attack Aside, Our Immigration System Needs To Be Improved

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Yesterday’s attack in New York City was an awful tragedy and I weep for the victims. I was in New York City yesterday having a business meeting and can only say I am unbelievably grateful to have not been caught in the violence.

In the aftermath, the furious debate over U.S. immigration policy has gotten even more heated.

I’m not looking to argue anything one way or the other based on what happened yesterday. However, the events in New York City aside, it has always been clear that the immigration system in the United States is incredibly flawed.

No matter what side of the aisle you are on politically, that fact cannot be denied.

For years, we have heard about fixes to the problem. Bills have been proposed, fighting ensued, and the end result was a lot of hand-wringing and nothing getting done.

A friend of mine recently laid the blame squarely at the feet of Republicans, claiming that if only they had gotten on board with President Obama’s immigration proposals, the issue would be solved once and for all.

With all due respect to my friend, that is just silly.

I give President Obama credit for trying, just as President Bush tried before him.

In fact, the bill had some good aspects to it. Fast tracking those here on student Visas in the STEM fields was a good idea. I would argue it does not go far enough, however, as I don’t see why any student here on an F1 Visa who graduates shouldn’t be fast tracked. Why let these students come here to learn a skill and then just let them go back to their country without reaping the benefits of the training our country provided? Doesn’t make much sense to me.

The parts of the bill that would have opened up more opportunities to low-skilled workers and offering paths to citizenship are nice in some ways, but they would have presented major problems. While I’m not looking to use a deportation force to round up the millions of undocumented workers living in the United States, I’m also not sure how you go about making them citizens without sending a terrible message that it is ok to break our laws just as long as you stay off the radar for a long enough period of time.

And as much as my heart breaks for the low-skilled workers who want to come here for greater economic opportunity, we must remember that providing that for them comes at a cost of potentially fewer jobs and lower wages for the low-skilled workers who already live here.

Of course, the elephant in the room is border security. I don’t think every person who breaks our immigration laws is a bad person. But if we are going to be a nation, we have to find a way to control who comes in without calling those who want reasonable restrictions racist.

I also understand that much of the problem stems from people overstaying their Visas, which is a wholly separate issue. That, too, is something that needs to be improved upon.

Frankly, our entire immigration system in general needs a lot of work. For whatever you may think of Senator Marco Rubio, one thing he is certainly right about is the fact that we need to tailor our legal immigration towards a more merit based system, as opposed to one based on who your relatives are.

People who bring value to the labor market need to be prioritized. That may sound cold, but it is the only sensible way forward.

For instance, Canada admits nearly 2/3 of their immigrants based on economic considerations, whereas in the U.S., that number is roughly 1/8. In the United States, nearly 2/3 of our immigrants are admitted based on who their relatives are.

That is exactly backwards.

Canada also uses a point system to grade immigrants, with those in specialized fields and with PHDs being given much extra consideration.

The point system isn’t perfect and certainly could be tweaked to suit our purposes here in the United States. But it is a good place to start. Canada’s system is much better than ours with a strong foundation we can emulate. We should take that foundation and build upon it to make an immigration system that works much better for America.