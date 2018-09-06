New York Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse

Weeks after Pennsylvania’s attorney general released a bombshell report on child sexual abuse in six of the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses, New York’s attorney general has promised to bring justice to victims in her own state.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in her state as part of an investigation into how leaders have handled abuse allegations in the past, a law enforcement source told The Associated Press.

Underwood’s office announced Thursday that it has launched a civil investigation into how New York dioceses and other church entities “reviewed and potentially covered up” allegations of the sexual abuse of children.

Unlike its counterpart in Pennsylvania, the New York attorney general’s office doesn’t have the ability to independently impanel statewide grand juries. Instead, Underwood’s office said it is teaming up with district attorneys to investigate any punishable criminal offenses.

The attorney general has also set up an abuse hotline and website where victims can file complaints about Catholic clergy abuse.

“The Pennsylvania grand jury report shined a light on incredibly disturbing and depraved acts by Catholic clergy, assisted by a culture of secrecy and cover ups in the dioceses,” Underwood said in a statement. “Victims in New York deserve to be heard as well — and we are going to do everything in our power to bring them the justice they deserve.”

Spencer Platt via Getty Images St. Patrick's Cathedral, the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, is viewed on September 8, 2015.

New York has seven Roman Catholic dioceses ― Albany, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Ogdensburg, Rochester, Rockville Centre, Syracuse ― and one archdiocese based in Manhattan. Soon after news about the Catholic sexual abuse crisis first broke in 2002, the Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Rockville Centre were subjected to grand jury investigations, according to The Buffalo News. Both investigations found evidence of an effort by leaders to cover up the criminal conduct of priests. The investigations didn’t result in any criminal charges.

Underwood has now subpoenaed the dioceses for church documents that record abuse allegations, payments to victims or findings from internal church investigations, AP reports.

It was access to these types of church documents that helped Pennsylvania’s grand jury understand the scope of the crisis in that state. On Aug. 14, Pennsylvania’s attorney general Josh Shapiro published an 884-page report that identified over 300 “predator priests” and over 1,000 victims in cases that stretched back 70 years. The two-year inquiry was the largest, most comprehensive investigation into the scandal by a U.S. state.

The report included hundreds of pages of documents from the dioceses’ secret archives that jurors claim suggest senior church leaders actively worked to cover up abuse and shield predator priests.

Joseph Zwilling, communications director for the Archdiocese of New York, told HuffPost that his archdiocese has not yet received the subpoena, but “looks forward” to it. He said he suspects the other seven dioceses will also be eager to work with the attorney general.

“Since 2002, the archdiocese has shared with its 10 District Attorneys all information they have sought concerning allegations of sexual abuse of minors, and has established excellent working relationships with each of them,” Zwilling said in an email. “Not only do we provide any information they seek, they also notify us as well when they learn of an allegation of abuse, so that, even if they cannot bring criminal charges, we might investigate and remove from ministry any cleric who has a credible and substantiated allegation of abuse.”

George Richer, communications director for the Diocese of Buffalo, told HuffPost, “Our diocese will cooperate with any investigation initiated by the New York State Attorney General or District Attorney.”

Along with launching an investigation into Catholic clerical abuse, Underwood is also urging New York’s legislature to pass the Child Victims Act, which would extend the amount of time that victims have to file civil and criminal suits. One version of the act would also open a temporary window for victims to revive old cases that fall outside the existing statute of limitations.