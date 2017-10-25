New York City Tries To Ban Styrofoam: It’s Déjà Vu All Over Again

It’s happening again. New York City officials are trying to ban Styrofoam.

In 2013, at the urging of then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg and with the support of present-Mayor Bill de Blasio, the New York City Council passed legislation banning polystyrene foam products such as coffee cups, trays, and clamshell food containers popular with restaurants that feature takeout. Polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, was deemed by the city to be un-recyclable. The ban was set to take effect on July 1, 2015, giving businesses time to prepare for the moratorium.

But during the transition period, a consortium of businesses, including restaurants and plastics manufacturers, sued the city in the New York Supreme Court, arguing Styrofoam was recyclable. In September 2015, Judge Margaret A. Chan ruled the businesses had provided sufficient evidence Styrofoam could be recycled, so she lifted the ban. The city appealed her ruling, but the Court of Appeals refused to hear the case. It appeared the ban was dead.

Until now. Recently, the Department of Sanitation concluded that recycling Styrofoam was not economically feasible for the city. Since such a program was “unrealistic,” the City Council voted to re-impose the ban, effective November 13. In September, the Restaurant Action Alliance of New York City, an organization made up of minority restaurant owners, filed a lawsuit seeking to block the city’s new ban.

“Once again,” a lawyer for the alliance said at the time the lawsuit was filed, “Mayor de Blasio and his Sanitation Commissioner have ignored the facts confirmed by environment scientists, food service manufacturers, recycling industry participants, and independent experts that prove…polystyrene foam is recyclable — facts already found by a New York court but ignored by city officials.”

At present, conflicting bills are being considered by the City Council. One bill would codify the new ban into law. Another bill, supported by the Restaurant Action Alliance and Dart Container Corporation, a manufacturer of polystyrene containers, would require Styrofoam containers to be included in New York City’s curbside recycling program. Under this law, plastics manufacturers would be responsible for subsidizing the cost associated with recycling Styrofoam products.

The debate over Styrofoam is important to many of the owners of New York City’s 24,000 eateries because polystyrene foam is effective at maintaining the temperature of food — it keeps cold food cold and hot food hot — and, compared to other containers, it is cost efficient. Since bottom lines are notoriously slim in the food business, especially for restaurants catering to minority communities, business owners have come to rely on foam containers for their takeout, which can account for as much as 40 percent of revenue for most minority restaurants, 60 percent for Chinese restaurants.

Other states have recycling programs that include polystyrene foam products. In California, 65 cities, both large and small, recycle polystyrene foam containers. Indeed, Dart Corporation supplies foam products to 13 school districts in the state, and each month the company recycles 1 million foam trays in those districts. The trays are transported by truck to a recycling plant in Corona, where they are melted down into a plastic substance that is then used to make picture frames. The revenue Dart generates from picture frame sales is not high enough to cover the cost of the recycling, but the company’s goal is to make the price of recycling “cost neutral.”

Still, over the years, polystyrene foam has become an object of ridicule of environmental groups. When polystyrene containers are discarded as litter, they become an eyesore. But some industry insiders believe cities — New York City chief among them — should focus on developing recycling programs for polystyrene foam products instead of attempting to ban them.