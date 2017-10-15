New York City's Pattaya Hart Snatches the Miss'd America 2018 Crown at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

From the moment Mimi Imfurst emerged in as the Statue of Liberty complete with Hamilton-esque boys to perform a scorching rendition of “Proud To Be An American” morphing into a stars and stripes laden garment to rock out to “American Idiot”, the Miss’d America 2018 Pageant at the Borgata Casino Hotel and Spa was off to a rollicking and politically charged start.

Under the leadership of nightlife impresario Mark Dahl, Miss’d America 2018 is exactly what we all needed; a night of gorgeous gals, stellar performances, and it all being for a worthy cause, The Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was the indomitable Carson Kressley, who as a permanent judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” knows a little something about judging and working with drag queens! He kept the night moving briskly along and even had some help from former Miss’d America winners, where we got to hear legends of the community like Morgan Wells and Joy Marnier discuss their win and what they have done since snatching one of Atlantic City’s most prestigious crowns.

As for the contestants, the ladies this year definitely came to play. This year’s pageant had seven queens in the running. Adrianna Trenta, Tina Burner, Jenna Tall, Sapphira Cristal, Morgan Morgan Morgan, Savannah Savanier and Pattaya Hart who all gave diverse and extraordinary performances in their effort to come out on top. Hart gave us her best Velma Kelly in a picture perfect “Chicago” showstopper with “All That Jazz”, complete with equally divine dancers. Tina Burner gave us vintage Broadway with “Anything Goes” and at the same time, commenting brilliantly on the state of the nation today. Atlantic City’s hometown girl Jenna Tall gave her best “spin” on the stage, soaring to heights above the stage and keeping the audience entranced throughout her performance.

As we eagerly anticipate who the winning queen would be, Mimi Imfurst took the stage one final time as MIss’d America 2017 to perform a brilliantly haunting version of Radiohead’s “Creep” dressed in “Carrie” garb, complete with prom dress and drenched in blood. In the end, it was Bangkok born and now New York City’s Pattaya Heart who came out on top, being crowned in a custom red gown that looked strikingly like rose petals as she sparkled on the runway. (Stay tuned in the coming days for an interview with Pattaya Hart herself)! Tina Burner and Sapphira Cristal snatched the runners up spots for their efforts.

The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa raised the stakes this year and the the prize package this year was $5,000 for the lady who managed to snatch the crown.

The OUT at Borgata initiative continues to offer varied hotel packages and entertainment weekends enabling customers to get the full Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa experience. Borgata continues to proudly supports diversity and embraces the LGBT community.

www.acglbt.org