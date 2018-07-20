The New York Daily News has taken aim at President Donald Trump for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House.

The tabloid depicted Trump sitting behind a topless Putin on horseback for its Friday front cover. It called Trump “groveling” and also mockingly asked the question, “Who’s Your Vladdy?”

Trump has invited Putin to visit the U.S. in the fall, following the pair’s summit in Helsinki on Monday during which Trump controversially said he accepted his counterpart’s denials that Russia meddled in the 2016 election ― but later attempted to take back his comments.